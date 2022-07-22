PM Awards Medals to U-19 Lao Football Athletes

The Laos U19 national men’s football team have been awarded class II medals of labor and citations by Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh for their outstanding performance during the AFF U19 Football Championship in Indonesia.



Prime Minister Phanhkham Viphavanh presented 37 medals to Lao football athletes and coaches in the presence of the Minister of Education and Sports, Mr. Phout Simmalavong, the President of the Lao Football Federation, Mr. Viphet Sihachakr, and other officials.

The Prime Minister praised the success of the Lao national team’s leadership, coaching staff, and athletes, who finished second in the ASEAN Men’s Under 19 Football Championship in Indonesia.

The team’s star goalkeeper, Phunin Xayason, was likewise presented the medal by the Prime Minister.

Chanthavixay Khunthumphon, representing the athletes, expressed his appreciation and thanked the government, Lao Football federation and coaches for their support of athletes.

Laos’ U-19 team stunned the region and the world with a 2-0 win over Thailand, knocking out their neighbor and pushing on to the final.

Malaysia’s U-19 team won the 2022 AFF U-19 Cup after defeating Laos 2-0 in the championship match on 16 July at the Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium, Indonesia.