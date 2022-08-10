Vientiane Mayor Visits Flooded Communities in Vientiane Capital

Mayor of Vientiane Capital, Mr. Atsaphangthong Siphandone, visited flood-affected communities in Sikhottabong District on Monday, ordering local authorities to try to resolve the problem.

Floodwaters have yet to fully recede in parts of Vientiane’s Sikhottabong District, which was hit by flash floods after heavy rain over the weekend. The waist-deep waters inundated homes and shops and left vehicles trapped in the middle of roads.

The floodwaters have affected 25 villages and 839 families in Sikhottabong District.

Mayor Atsaphangthong Siphandone and Sikhottabong District Governor, Mr. Thavixay Maosomphou, visited flooded areas in Nongniao and Nong Teng villages, as well as the Lao-Aussie Fresh market and other areas.

The mayor advised district officials to monitor the flooding situation and to better manage clogged drains, which are believed to have been the major cause of the floods.

Residents have reported being unable to exit or enter homes, while some vehicles came to a halt in the middle of roads as waters rose too high. A number of motorists even reported losing their license plates after driving through floodwaters.

Meanwhile, tropical storm Mulan will move across Vietnam and hit Laos this week, bringing more heavy rain and strong winds in parts of the country.