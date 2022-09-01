Laos and Cambodia Military Chiefs Meet to Celebrate 66 Years of Diplomatic Ties

Military personnel from the two countries will continue to cooperate in issues pertaining to border security and humanitarian assistance in the region.

Lieutenant General Hun Manet, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF), and Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army, recently visited Laos for three days to mark the 66th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Lao Deputy Minister of National Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Lao People’s Army Khamlieng Outhakaysone hosted the Cambodian delegation in Vientiane. They discussed issues of border security and agreed that maintaining security along the Laos-Cambodia border was crucial to preserving peace in the region.

The two sides also decided to keep working together to provide humanitarian help, respond to natural catastrophes, and train military troops in Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam in these areas. They also agreed to strengthen cooperation in combating the drug trade, transnational crime, and other issues through joint mechanisms established by the Lao and Cambodian armies.

Manet also paid a courtesy visit to the Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith.

A press release by the RCAF stated that Khamlieng considered the visit as an opportunity to connect and establish a better relationship between the commanding officers of both armies, to contribute to their existing friendship and long and productive history together.

Both sides acknowledged that their cooperation had somewhat faltered due to the impact of Covid-19 in recent years as they had to maintain peace, security, stability, and order on their borders, especially curbing and combating any kind of transnational crimes. However, their continued cooperation enables people from both countries to benefit from economic exchanges and positively impacts their standard of living.

Last year, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen publicly declared his support for his oldest son, Royal Cambodian Army Commander Lieutenant General Hun Manet, as his successor.

His visit to Laos is a step toward facilitating continued good relations between the two countries.