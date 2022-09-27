Coming Up! Sabaidee Luang Prabang Fest

A much-anticipated festival is being held in the UNESCO World Heritage Centre of Luang Prabang between 6-12 October.

The fest aims to promote sustainable consumption and production practices throughout the Lao tourism supply chain as well as stimulate sustainable tourism and support local businesses and entrepreneurs following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Titled Sabaidee Luang Prabang Fest, the event will see a multi-sector collaboration of international organizations, government partners, and the private sector to assist tourism-related businesses and promote sustainable tourism and Lao tradition and culture.

“Sabaidee Luang Prabang Festival is organized to encourage and support the MSMEs in Laos to become more sustainable and raise awareness about the importance of being responsible travelers,” says Ms. Chanthachone Vongsay, the Vice President of LNCCI.

Sabaidee Luang Prabang Fest is also one of the significant activities planned under the Lao Thiao Lao Campaign, supported by the European Union and implemented by Plan International Laos, the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

“We expect the unique and iconic tradition and culture, tourism sights, and environmentally-friendly products will draw many domestic and international tourists to Luang Prabang and support local businesses,” says Ms. Veomanee Douangdala, the Vice President of Luang Prabang Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The Sabaidee Luang Prabang Festival will coincide with the week of celebration for the end of the Buddhist Lent.

“The European Union is proud to be part of the Sabaidee Luang Prabang Festival. Our support contributes to the Lao Thiao Lao campaign to revive tourism, promote and preserve the culture and heritage of the country and foster sustainable consumption and production practices in the tourism industry,” says Mr. Vincent Vire, Head of Cooperation of the Delegation of the European Union in Laos.

At the festival, many activities will highlight local sights, traditional music and handicrafts, traditional Lao costume competitions, lantern competitions, local cuisine, a candle parade, trekking, cycling, and a mini-run for children.

The festival will provide a meaningful space for local entrepreneurs and businesses to showcase their products and promote sustainability during the exhibition at Heuan Chan Heritage House.

“Promoting ‘Made in Laos’ and sustainable tourism-related products showcases Laos’ natural biodiversity and reinforces the need for environmental care and protection. This event is the perfect opportunity for domestic and international tourists to experience the very best in quality Lao products,” adds Mr. Xaysomphet Norlasing, Director General of the Department of Trade Promotion, Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

To find out more about the Sabaidee Luang Prabang Fest activities, please visit the Lao Thiao Lao Facebook page.