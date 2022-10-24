Almost Two Million Amphetamine Pills Seized in Savannakhet

Border patrol officers seized almost two million amphetamine pills from a boat and arrested two suspects in Savannakhet.

On 20 October, border patrol agents of the 324th Military Command of Savannakhet province spotted three men on a suspicious boat, floating in the middle of the Mekong river near Thailand’s Nakhon Phanom province in Savannakhet’s Kaysone Phomvihane city.

The officer then investigated the boat and arrested two men, after discovering a considerable amount of narcotics in their possession. The third man managed to escape the scene.

The arrested suspects have been identified as 56-year-old Kilone and 38-year-old Suwan. Both of them are locals from Kaysone Phomvihane city.

The officers were able to confiscate 997 packages which contained 1,994,000 amphetamine pills and a Honda brand 13 horsepower long-tailed boat.

After interrogating the men, the officers learned that the two men bought the drugs from the other individual to resell them in Thailand. The identity of the third suspect remains unknown.

On the same day, an officer of the military command in Savannakhet province delivered the drugs to the police command of the same province for further investigation.

Earlier this month, Savannakhet authorities held an event on the national anti-drug day and destroyed a massive amount of drugs to discourage residents from consuming or selling them.