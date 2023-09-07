Look Good, Feel Good: Celebrate BEAUTIQUE’s Birthday Bash in Singapore on iShopChangi

Embrace a month-long party of looking good and feeling great this September with a myriad of remarkable offers that you won’t want to miss. Rejoice in up to 60% in savings off top beauty picks online, coupled with irresistible deals, as BEAUTIQUE by iShopChangi and renowned cosmetics powerhouse Estée Lauder Companies continue their flourishing partnership.

BEAUTIQUE Birthday Bash 9.9 Online Sale (For Non-Travellers)

From now till 20 September 2023

Code Description

99SEP15

15% off with no min. spend, capped at S$70*

99SEP20

20% off min. spend S$500, capped at S$180*

BEAUTIQUE Birthday Bash PayDay Online Sale (For Non-Travellers)

From 21 – 30 September 2023

Code

Description

BDAYPAYDAY12

12% off with no min. spend, capped at S$50*

BDAYPAYDAY18

18% off min. spend S$500, capped at S$150*



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport’s promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.

