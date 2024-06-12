Luang Namtha Boosts Tourism with New Attraction Study

Luang Namtha Province is actively enhancing its tourist sites to attract both foreign and national tourists. The province is particularly popular in winter, drawing visitors to its ethnic villages and temples.

Recently, the provincial authorities, in collaboration with the Lao Private Import-Export Trade and Service Company, also signed an agreement to conduct a feasibility study to enhance natural and historical tourism in the province.

The agreement includes an 18-month study in Natuey village, Luang Namtha district, covering 149 hectares. The goal is to identify new potential tourist attractions in the area.

This year, as Visit Laos Year 2024 unfolds, the province has a variety of activities planned to welcome visitors. Highlights include Boat Racing in October across several districts, the Xieng Teung Stupa Festival in November, and the Luang Namtha Stupa Festival in December. Other festivities include exploring the Khmu Festival in Nalae district and the Akha Festival in Long district.

Visitors can enjoy popular activities such as trekking, kayaking, hiking, and camping. These activities offer diverse experiences, such as exploring the Nam Ha Biodiversity Conservation Area and encountering ethnic communities like the Akha, Tai Lue, and Yao in Sing district, as well as the Khmu, Akha, and Hmong villagers in Vieng Phoukha and Long districts.

Additionally, to further boost tourism in the province, authorities and a local business have plans to build a restaurant, resort, and guesthouse at the popular Tad Namdee waterfall, while also introducing adventure activities at the site.

The Tad Namdee waterfall is a key attraction in the province, drawing visitors interested in the traditional lifestyle of the local ethnic group, especially the Lanten people who maintain their customs, traditional dress, and handicrafts.

Located approximately 620 kilometers from Vientiane Capital, Luang Namtha is accessible by plane, the Laos-China Railway, and bus.