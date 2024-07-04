New Train Service from Bangkok to Vientiane Starts 19 July

A new international train service between Bangkok and Vientiane, Laos, will begin on 19 July, according to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

The train will depart from Bangkok Central Station at 9:25 pm on 19 July and arrive at Vientiane’s Khamsavath Station at 9:05 am the next day. This new service marks the extension of the existing Bangkok-Nong Khai route, facilitating a more direct and convenient travel option between the two capitals.

The travel time from Bangkok to Nong Khai is approximately 10 hours, followed by an additional 20 minutes from Nong Khai to Vientiane. Ticket prices for a one-way trip from Bangkok to Vientiane are expected to start at around THB 300 (LAK 180,365, or USD 8.19) for a third-class fan seat.

Upon arrival in Vientiane, travelers can use public transport options as well as van and taxi services to reach downtown Vientiane, located approximately 8 kilometers away.

The introduction of this service is the result of close collaboration between the SRT and Lao National Railways, aiming to promote tourism and enhance logistics between the two countries. Prior to the launch, a successful trial service was conducted between 18 to 20 May, connecting Thailand’s Udon Thani and Nong Khai stations, and Laos’ Thanalaeng and Vientiane stations.

The Lao-Thai Railway Project started construction in 2013 and was originally slated for completion by the end of 2021. However, delays in the Khamsavath Station project extended its completion to 2023.