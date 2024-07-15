Laos, Australia Collaborate to Support Non-Lao Speaking Students

In a significant step towards inclusive education, the Lao Research Institute for Education Science (RIES) under the Ministry of Education and Sports, in partnership with the Australian government, organized a “Spoken Lao Program (SLP)” stakeholder forum on 11 July in Vientiane to improve Lao language learning and teaching.

The forum celebrated the program’s success, reflected on the outcomes of supporting non-Lao-speaking students, and strategized future expansions.

According to Uthid Thipmany, the deputy director of RIES, the Lao speaking program, designed to strengthen Lao language skills for Grade 1 students, has shown positive outcomes since its initial pilot in 2019. In the 2023-2024 fiscal year, the program expanded to 21 districts with additional support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

During the trial phase, teaching was observed in 597 classrooms, with 1,424 teachers conducting weekly reflections, and 602 non-Lao speaking students participating in tests. Uthid reported that the students received Lao speaking lessons three times a week and improved their test scores by 20 percent.

Meanwhile, 94 percent of the teachers interviewed stated that these lessons significantly helped non-Lao speaking students learn the language faster and engage better in all subjects.

Uthid further highlighted the need for Lao speaking lessons to be available in every school where students require additional help with Lao language because it is not their main language at home. He also expressed optimism in continuing the collaboration to ensure all Grade 1 teachers receive the necessary training and resources for teaching Lao language lessons.

Vanessa Hegarty, First Secretary at the Australian Embassy, acknowledged Laos’ cultural diversity, noting that over 50 languages are spoken across the country. She highlighted that many children, especially in rural and remote areas, speak languages other than Lao when they start school, making the development of basic Lao language skills in primary school essential for their continued educational success.

The program is part of the Basic Education Quality and Access in Lao (BEQUAL) Project, led by the Lao government with support from the Australian government and USAID, focuses on improving learning outcomes for young people across the country, particularly those who are disadvantaged. It also emphasizes gender equality and inclusive education in all activities.