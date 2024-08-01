Laos Unveils Electronic Certificate of Origin Issuing System to Boost Trade

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MOIC) of Laos, with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has launched an enhanced Electronic Certificate of Origin (e-CO) Issuing System.

The launch event featured over 100 participants from government and private sectors attending both in-person and online.

The e-CO system allows businesses to easily obtain Certificates of Origin for their exports, helping them comply with regulations in Laos and internationally. These certificates, which can be accessed at the EcoLao website, are essential for proving where a product comes from and qualifying for reduced tariffs in international trade.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Manothong Vongsay highlighted the importance of this new system, saying it simplifies export processes and helps Lao businesses reach new markets. Ambassador Variava praised the collaboration between Laos and the United States, noting that the system will enhance the country’s market integration.

The new e-CO system offers significant benefits, such as reducing tariffs for eligible exports and streamlining customs procedures. This helps businesses save time and money, encourages smoother trade, and opens up new opportunities for growth, investment, and job creation in Laos.

The launch of this system is part of a broader effort by USAID and MOIC to improve the business environment in Laos, making it easier for companies, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, to compete in the global market.