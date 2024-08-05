Laos, United Kingdom Ink Deal on Green Economy Framework

Saleumxay Kommasith, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and David Lammy, Secretary of State for the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the Green Economy Framework during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Laos.

The signing occurred on 26 July at the National Convention Center, where the officials formalized bilateral cooperation to promote decarbonization and support climate-resilient economic activities.

The MoU emphasizes both countries’ commitment to addressing climate change, reaffirming their obligations under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement. The agreement underscores the importance of implementing these international frameworks to guide collaborative efforts in combating climate change and its impacts.

This partnership aims to enhance climate-risk-based decision-making, create jobs, and strengthen community resilience, reflecting the shared priorities of both nations in addressing the global climate crisis.

For more information: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-and-laos-sign-memorandum-of-understanding-on-the-green-economy-framework