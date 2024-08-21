Lao Worker Falls from 49th Floor in Bangkok, Loses His Life

LATEST UPDATE on 21 August at 4:19 PM

A 30-year-old Lao construction worker fell to his death from the 49th floor of a high-rise building under construction on Sukhumvit Soi 64/2, Bangkok, Thailand. The incident, which happened on 20 August at approximately 2:30 PM, has prompted an immediate police investigation.

According to Thai media, the fall was fatal. The authorities discovered the body of the man lying face down in a garden area adjacent to the building.

The painter, identified as Xayaleah Sien, had been working on the exterior of the building when the accident occurred. He was in the process of descending from the 49th floor when his safety rope reportedly shifted, causing him to fall. Initial reports suggest that negligence in securing the safety equipment may have played a role in the fatal incident.

The police have contacted the Lao embassy to notify the man’s family and to facilitate the repatriation of his body for the funeral in Laos.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to determine the exact sequence of events and identify any lapses in safety procedures.