Australia’s Indo-Pacific Endeavour Returns to Laos: Strengthening Regional Ties

By Phontham Visapra
Commander of Australian Amphibious Task Group, Captain Christopher Doherty, RAN welcomes personnel from the Indonesian National Armed Forces and the Australian Defence Force who are taking part in the Exercise Keris Woomera 2024 planning conference at Garden Island, Sydney. (photo supplied by: Australian Embassy in Laos)

Australia’s flagship regional initiative, Indo-Pacific Endeavour (IPE), has returned to Laos this week in an ongoing mission to enhance bilateral relations and regional stability. This year’s focus includes key areas such as women, peace and security, and international humanitarian law.

IPE 2024 aims to deepen these engagements. This year’s activities will include training for English language teachers from the Lao People’s Armed Forces. This project is designed to strengthen Lao emergency response capabilities and advance both countries’ commitments to the United Nations (UN)’s Women, Peace and Security agenda.

Royal Australian Navy and Sri Lanka Navy divers discuss the Starfish side scan sonar system during Indo-Pacific Endeavour activities in Trincomalee, Sri Lanka. (photo supplied by: Australian Embassy in Laos)

An international humanitarian law workshop led by the Australian Defence Force  Indo-Pacific Centre for Military Law will also increase knowledge, understanding and compliance of personnel as they protect both countries’ interests in the region.

IPE 2024 will conduct activities with Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor‑Leste, and Vietnam.

Royal Australian Navy ships, Australian Army detachments and Royal Australian Air Force aircraft will also support military exercises and engagement activities, sharing information and providing training opportunities throughout IPE 2024.

Royal Australian Navy ships, Army detachments, and Air Force aircraft will support these activities.

