Australia’s Indo-Pacific Endeavour Returns to Laos: Strengthening Regional Ties

Australia’s flagship regional initiative, Indo-Pacific Endeavour (IPE), has returned to Laos this week in an ongoing mission to enhance bilateral relations and regional stability. This year’s focus includes key areas such as women, peace and security, and international humanitarian law.

IPE 2024 aims to deepen these engagements. This year’s activities will include training for English language teachers from the Lao People’s Armed Forces. This project is designed to strengthen Lao emergency response capabilities and advance both countries’ commitments to the United Nations (UN)’s Women, Peace and Security agenda.

An international humanitarian law workshop led by the Australian Defence Force Indo-Pacific Centre for Military Law will also increase knowledge, understanding and compliance of personnel as they protect both countries’ interests in the region.

IPE 2024 will conduct activities with Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor‑Leste, and Vietnam.

Royal Australian Navy ships, Australian Army detachments and Royal Australian Air Force aircraft will also support military exercises and engagement activities, sharing information and providing training opportunities throughout IPE 2024.

