Australian Government Provides Educational Relief Following Typhoon Yagi’s Devastation in Luang Namtha

On 24 October, the Australian Government provided essential learning materials to primary schools in Luang Namtha Province that were affected by recent flooding.

This initiative targeted schools in the Namtha, Nalae, and Sing districts, which experienced significant damage from flooding caused by Typhoon Yagi in September. The floods destroyed buildings and vital teaching resources, impacting around 1,800 students and teachers across 17 primary schools.

In response to an urgent request from the Ministry of Education and Sports, Australia financed the purchase of 7,740 textbooks and 1,530 teacher guides, totaling LAK 330,632,400 (approximately USD 15,081). These materials, which cover subjects like Lao Language, Science, and Social Studies, ensure comprehensive support for all primary grades.

Vice Minister Samlane Phankhavong and Benita Sommerville, Australia’s Deputy Head of Mission, officially handed over the materials, stressing the importance of quickly restoring educational resources. Samlane expressed gratitude for Australia’s ongoing support, highlighting that replacing lost textbooks is crucial for helping classes resume promptly.