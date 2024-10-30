Laos Launches Major Infrastructure Project to Expedite Transition from Land-Locked to Land-Linked

The Ministry of Public Works and Transport in Laos is considering launching a new plan to enhance infrastructure over the next five years, with the aim of transforming the country from being land-locked to land-linked.

On 29 October, officials from the Ministry, along with representatives from Japan’s Embassy, the World Bank, and the Asian Development Bank, convened for the 16th Infrastructure Sector Working Group (ISWG) Meeting. The focus of this gathering was to develop a comprehensive five-year plan for public works and transport. Key areas of emphasis included green infrastructure, securing financing, implementing regulatory changes, and improving operational efficiency.

Saysongkham Manodham, Deputy Minister of Public Works and Transportation, opened the meeting by highlighting the critical role of regional connectivity in changing Laos’s economic landscape. With Laos serving as the ASEAN chair this year, the country has garnered increased regional attention. The current sector plan aligns with the 9th Five-Year National Socio-Economic Development Plan (2021-2025), which aims to implement resolutions from the 11th Party Congress while continuing efforts outlined in the National Strategy for Socio-Economic Development (2016-2025) and the Vision 2030 for Laos.

During the gathering participants aimed to clarify the government’s plans for public works and transport and establish priorities among partners. Key objectives included reaching consensus on specific actions for 2025.

The overall government’s strategy for next year involves enhancing human resources, improving public governance and administration, and bolstering national defense, public security, and foreign policy.