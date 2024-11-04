Children Most Frequent Victims of UXO in Laos, National Authorities Say

Children are the most affected by unexploded ordnance (UXO) accidents across Laos, national authorities reported.

According to the National Regulatory Authority for Unexploded Ordnance, more than 60 percent of those injured or killed in UXO accidents this year were children.

Statistics showed that 25 UXO-related accidents in the first ten months of the year resulted in a total of 48 victims, 39 of whom were injured and nine lost their lives. Notably, 62.5 percent of the victims were children. According to the national authority, many of the affected children were harmed while unknowingly handling explosive remnants.

In response to these alarming figures, the UXO Sector Working Group held a meeting on 1 November to address ongoing challenges in UXO clearance and victim support.

During the meeting, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Phoxay Khaykhamphithoune emphasized the importance of integrating UXO clearance budgets into all infrastructure projects to prevent future tragedies. However, he urged all relevant sectors to ensure that areas are cleared before new developments begin and called for stronger collaboration between government agencies.

The United States Ambassador to Laos Heather Variava also reaffirmed the US’ commitment to UXO clearance in Laos. She reiterated that nearly USD 400 million has been allocated to support over 200 clearance teams.

This year, clearance efforts have successfully completed 39,689 tasks, with 77,933 tasks surveyed across nearly 921,071,431 square meters of land, resulting in the neutralization of 1,981,407 explosive devices, according to MAG Laos.

The 2025 action plan will focus on expanding risk awareness through provincial radio broadcasts, enhancing support networks for UXO victims, increasing technician training, acquiring advanced clearance equipment, and developing a more robust information system to improve safety in affected areas.