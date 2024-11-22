ASEAN Defense Ministers Unite in Laos for Peace and Security Talks

The 18th ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and the 11th ADMM-Plus successfully concluded in Vientiane, Laos, from 19 to 22 November. Held under the theme “Working Together for Peace, Security, and Strength of ASEAN.”

The dialogue brought together defense ministers from ASEAN countries, Timor-Leste as an observer, and eight dialogue partners including Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Russia, and the United States.

The meetings provided a platform to address pressing regional and international security challenges. Discussions focused on critical issues such as maritime security, disaster resilience, and the impacts of climate change. Ministers emphasized the importance of strengthening defense cooperation to enhance regional stability.

A key outcome was the adoption of the Vientiane Joint Declaration, reaffirming ASEAN’s unity, centrality, and its commitment to peaceful conflict resolution and adherence to international law. The declaration also addressed non-traditional security threats, including climate change and cybersecurity, underscoring the need for collective action.

Additionally, significant agreements were reached, including the approval of the ADMM-Plus Strategic Framework: Ready for the Future and new protocols for observer participation in defense activities. A three-year work plan for ADMM-Plus expert working groups (2024–2027) was endorsed, along with plans for the second ASEAN-US Maritime Exercise in 2025. These initiatives reflect ASEAN’s proactive approach to building defense capacities and fostering partnerships.

Meanwhile, the ADMM-Plus prioritized disaster resilience, with ministers adopting a joint statement aimed at addressing climate change and natural disasters. The statement emphasized capacity-building and the exchange of best practices to improve preparedness and coordination among ASEAN and its dialogue partners.

The convention also celebrated key milestones, marking the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-Australia cooperation and the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-South Korea relations. These events underscored the growing importance of ASEAN’s external partnerships in addressing shared challenges.

As the chair, Laos concluded its term by passing the leadership of the ADMM and ADMM-Plus to Malaysia, which will host the meetings in 2025.