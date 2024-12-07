YSEALI Summit 2024 Inspires Regional Collaboration Through Creative Economy

From 2 to 5 December, the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI) Summit 2024 brought together 100 young leaders from across ASEAN and Timor-Leste in the World Heritage Site of Luang Prabang, under the theme “Connecting the Creative Economy.”

The event, supported by the US Department of State, the US Embassy in Vientiane, and YSEALI, and implemented by STELLA and Quack, two youth empowerment groups in Laos, highlighted how creative industries can drive innovation, preserve culture, and promote sustainable development throughout the region.

Throughout the four days, participants took part in a variety of workshops, masterclasses, panel discussions, and cultural exchanges, all designed to foster collaboration, spark new ideas, and inspire action.

“YSEALI has always been a beacon of hope and inspiration in our region. This summit has, once again, demonstrated the power of collaboration and innovation in shaping a brighter future,” Heather Variava, the United States Ambassador to Laos, noted during the closing ceremony.

One of the key highlights of the Summit was the opportunity for participants to engage in masterclasses on cutting-edge topics like “How Can Technology and AI Support Creative Industries?” and “Creative Writing and Storytelling.” These sessions were led by global and regional experts such as Adele Lim, co-writer of Crazy Rich Asians, and Steve Arounsack, cultural advisor for Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon. These experts shared their insights into the intersection of creativity and technology, inspiring participants to think outside the box and explore new possibilities.

The event also featured a series of panel discussions, including one on “Creation be Economy 2030 and Strengths of ASEAN’s Creative Industries.”

The Summit also included cultural immersion activities. The Lao Creative Arts Fair and visits to local creative hubs like the Traditional Arts and Ethnology Centre and Baan Chan Pottery Village allowed participants to experience firsthand the beauty of traditional crafts while seeing how local innovations are helping to bridge the gap between heritage and modern creativity.

Collaboration was at the heart of the Summit, with participants coming together in team-building sessions to develop project ideas that were eligible for funding through YSEALI’s USD 40,000 small grant pool. This funding gave them the opportunity to turn their ideas into meaningful initiatives that could make a real impact in their communities.

The Summit concluded with a certificate presentation ceremony, where Ambassador Heather Variava delivered inspiring remarks and participants made a collective commitment to advancing the creative economy in their respective communities.

Since its launch in 2013, YSEALI has empowered thousands of young leaders to address critical challenges across ASEAN and Timor-Leste.