Meta Removes Third-Party AR Filters on its Platforms Starting 14 January

Meta has announced that, starting 14 January, it will discontinue all third-party face filters and Augmented Reality (AR) effects on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. This includes AR effects created by both brands and third-party developers. However, AR effects owned by Meta will remain available across its family of apps.

The Meta Spark platform has played a key role in popularizing AR features like face filters, which are similar to those seen on platforms like Snapchat and TikTok. These filters allow users to age themselves, transform into cartoon characters, or even play AR-based games and ads. While new AR effects will no longer be created, existing videos using Spark-based effects will still be visible on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger.

Meta first introduced its AR tools in 2017, largely in response to Snapchat’s success with AR features. These tools quickly became a symbol of the platform, making the upcoming changes particularly impactful for creators who rely on them to reach broader audiences.

Spark AR community counts over 600,000 creators from 190 countries, meaning that more than two million user-generated filters on platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, will be removed.

AR filters have become a popular and easy way to customize content, adding brand names, colors, and more. When users create appealing filters, they often go viral, with others trying them out through AR experience links or apps like Instagram. This has led to high organic reach and recognition for creators whose filters resonate with users.

Why is Meta Removing These Popular Filters

Meta’s decision to remove third-party AR tools stems from growing concerns about user well-being. Internal research has shown that Instagram filters, in particular, have a negative impact on the mental health of young women. This shift in policy reflects Meta’s effort to address these concerns, despite widespread use of the filters among users.

The announcement, made on 27 August 2024, has sparked debates among social media users. Many are concerned about finding alternative filters or effects, with some considering a move to platforms offering a wider range of creative tools.

For many, filters and AR effects are not just fun features—they’re vital for self-expression, connecting with others, and creating engaging content. Without these tools, users may feel their social media experience is limited, and some may begin exploring other platforms like Snapchat or TikTok, which still offer extensive AR features.

Influencers, marketers, and everyday users who rely on these creative outlets may follow suit, raising questions about whether Meta’s decision will drive creators away and impact the popularity of its platforms.