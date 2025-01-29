Confiscate 2,483 Boxes of Illegal, Uncertified Steen Beer

On 27 January, trade officials confiscated 2,483 boxes of Vietnamese Steen beer that had been smuggled into Laos from the Southern Bus Terminal in Vientiane Capital, concealed in cargo trucks and intercity buses.

Authorities are now pursuing legal action against the owners of the goods, whose identities remain undisclosed.

Trade officials and public reports have identified violations in the sale of imported alcoholic beverages during the International New Year period. Some imported beers and other alcoholic drinks were advertised and sold without proper regulatory compliance. Issues included missing customs stamps, a lack of Lao-language labels, and the absence of documents verifying their origin. These products may be counterfeit and could pose serious health risks to consumers.

To combat illegal trade, business units were called to operate in accordance with laws and regulations to protect consumers and promote fair competition among domestic manufacturers nationwide.

Trade officials said: “they will continue monitoring stores, minimarts, supermarkets, and importers. If beer, liquor, wine, or other imported alcoholic beverages are found to violate regulations, they will be confiscated, and fines or legal action will be taken against the owners.”