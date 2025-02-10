Burns Night: Celebrating Scottish Heritage in Laos

Burns Night 2025, an annual celebration organized by the British Business Group in Laos (BBGL) to honor the life and works of renowned Scottish poet Robert Burns, took place on 1 February at the Holiday Inn and Suites in Vientiane Capital.

The event featured traditional Scottish fare such as haggis, recitations of Burns’ poetry, Scottish songs, bagpipe performances, and lively dancing.

“It was a wonderful evening celebrating the best of Scottish culture and sharing this with so many different nationalities,” said Lee Sheridan, Chair of the BBGL.

A standout moment of the night was the energetic Scottish dance performance by the talented dancers of Fanglao Dance Studio, which Sheridan highlighted as a personal favorite.

Additionally, attendees enjoyed an immersive evening showcasing Scotland’s rich cultural heritage and the legacy of Robert Burns.

The British Business Group in Laos is one of the international Chambers of Commerce in Laos and seeks to promote business relations and investments between the UK and Laos. For more enquiries contact the BBGL on execsecretary@bbglao.org or 020 5591 0345.