Patuxay, That Luang to Fine Disorganized Parking Starting 25 February

Starting 25 February, Laos will begin imposing fines on disorganized parking at Patuxay Park and That Luang, as confirmed by the Traffic Police Department on 12 February.

Khamphou Somphaengphan, the department’s deputy head, said that van drivers who park near footpaths or pedestrian walkways will be fined between LAK 1 to 2 million (USD 46.25 – 92.50). Meanwhile, sidecar vendors selling food and drinks in these areas will face penalties of LAK 500,000 to 1 million (USD 23.12 – 46.25).

Also, all vehicles must carry their own trash bins, as littering in the area is strictly prohibited. However, Khamphou did not specify the fines for those caught littering.

This decision follows an inspection conducted on 8 January by the Vientiane Capital Department of Public Works and Transport, which revealed that vehicles, including tourist buses and private cars, were still being parked haphazardly in the area.

Authorities urged drivers to comply with parking regulations to maintain order and improve traffic conditions around major tourist destinations.

The parking guidelines apply to key sites such as Patuxay and That Luang, where tourist buses and vans are permitted to park temporarily for three to five minutes to drop off or pick up passengers. Those who violate these rules will face fines ranging from LAK 1 million to 10 million (approximately USD 46 to 460).