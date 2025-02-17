Explosion in Oudomxay Auto Parts Shop Kills Four, Injures Six

On 14 February, an explosion erupted at an auto parts shop in Nasao village, Xay district, Oudomxay province, around 10:20 am, killing four people and injuring six others.

According to Oudomxay’s Deputy Head of Public Security, Douangchanh Xayvouth, authorities and firefighters were quickly dispatched to the scene, managing to fully extinguish the blaze by 1:30 pm.

The explosion claimed the lives of one Lao national and three Chinese nationals. The six injured, including four Chinese and two Lao nationals, were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

While the cause of the explosion remains under investigation, authorities discovered several explosive substances scattered at the scene but have not disclosed further details.

Authorities are facing challenges in determining the cause of a recent explosion, according to a local source. The individual explained that the investigation has been hampered by the loss of key witnesses in the area.