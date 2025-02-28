Thailand Sets 30-Day Deadline for E-Cigarette Crackdown

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has ordered a swift crackdown on e-cigarette sales, giving authorities a firm 30-day deadline to implement decisive measures. The effort will focus on banning sales near educational institutions and targeting importers to curb distribution.

During a meeting on 26 February, Paetongtarn stressed the urgency of addressing e-cigarette sales, particularly in areas frequented by young people. She emphasized the need for strict legal action to prevent sales near schools and ensure a rigorous enforcement effort.

The Prime Minister tasked Thai National Police Chief Pol. Gen. Kittirat Phanphet and Minister to the Prime Minister’s Office Jiraphon Sinthuprai with leading the enforcement efforts. She also urged all relevant agencies, including the Royal Thai Police, the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Interior, and the Customs Department, to fully implement the crackdown within the given timeframe.

A key focus of the initiative is to block e-cigarette distribution at its source. Authorities will intensify regulatory measures to shut down import channels and prosecute sellers. Alongside enforcement, the government will launch public awareness campaigns to educate people about the legal and health risks associated with e-cigarettes.

Paetongtarn highlighted that while law enforcement plays a crucial role, protecting young people from e-cigarettes is a shared responsibility. She called for public cooperation in monitoring sales to minors and urged citizens to report violations to the authorities for legal action.

Meanwhile, Laos has also taken steps to strengthen its regulations on smoking and e-cigarettes. In 2023, the government announced plans to amend and supplement certain provisions of its law on drug prevention and control, adding electronic cigarettes to the list of substances and precursors classified as addictive.

In 2024, the Ministry of Health revealed that approximately 18 people die each day from smoking-related illnesses, totaling 6,700 deaths annually—accounting for 15 percent of all deaths in the country.