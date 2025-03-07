Plastic Waste Piles Up in Vientiane, Residents Demand Action

Pictures of plastic waste piling up surfaced on Lao social media in early March, as Vientiane residents voiced their frustration on Facebook over the worsening garbage problem.

On 1 March, the popular news page Tholakhong shared photos of a large pile of garbage along the road between Nakhoun and Tha Ngorn villages in Vientiane, drawing further attention to the severity of the situation.

The following day, state media Lao Phatthana also posted images showing an overwhelming number of plastic bags and bottles littering the footpaths in Vientiane’s Sikhottabong district.

Both posts quickly gained traction, sparking criticism from social media users. While some commenters called for stricter enforcement against those who improperly dispose of their waste, others pointed out that Laos lacks adequate facilities for proper waste disposal.

“This has been a never-ending issue in Laos because people don’t want to take responsibility for their waste,” one Facebook user commented.

Another user, however, defended those who discard their trash improperly, arguing that limited waste management services leave people with little choice.

“I don’t blame them [those who misdispose their garbage], though, because there are very few garbage trucks that would come pick up all the trash. Once the garbage starts to smell, we have no choice but to throw it on the pathways,” they explained.

Voices From the Ground

Similarly, residents of Vientiane are concerned about the city’s cleanliness..

Phoumpanya “Uro” Douangpaseuth, founder of Champa College and a resident of That Luang village in Vientiane, acknowledged the widespread presence of plastic waste around town.

He also noted that in his neighborhood, the waste often accumulates on empty plots of land or near electric poles.

While acknowledging an increased focus on sustainability among businesses and organizations in recent years, Uro admitted that he still uses plastic bags.

“I’ve seen plastic waste in some areas around the capital,” he said. “I’ve [also] noticed a lot of businesses and organizations are starting to take on eco-system, environment, and sustainability,” he said.

He pointed to marathon events as an example, where participants are encouraged to use reusable paper bottles instead of plastic ones.

Echoing Uro’s statement was a 24-year-old Thippapha “Jenny” Xayavong, also a resident of Vientiane who said she has taken active steps to reduce her plastic consumption.

“I usually use a tote bag, and I always bring it [with me] when I go shopping to avoid using plastic bags,” she said.

However, she also noted that plastic remains an issue as she lives near a local market “ where plastic waste is commonly seen.”

Jenny also believes the biggest challenge in tackling plastic waste in Laos is the lack of awareness about plastic pollution. Many people, she explained, continue to rely on plastic bags and bottles due to their affordability and convenience.

“There aren’t many alternatives available, and waste management systems are not very effective in handling plastic waste,” she added.

Jenny suggested that increasing the price of plastic bags could discourage their widespread use.

She also emphasized the need for better access to eco-friendly alternatives, such as biodegradable packaging and reusable products.

In addition, she believes that awareness campaigns and incentives—such as offering discounts for customers who bring reusable bags or cups—could encourage more people to reduce their plastic consumption.

Call for Manufacturers to Act

Plastic pollution remains a major environmental issue in Laos, especially in Vientiane Capital, where plastic bottles are often seen littering pathways and rivers.

Serge Doussantousse, Manager of the non-profit organization Green Vientiane, believes that Laos is not yet prepared to tackle plastic waste in a meaningful way.

“We need producers to invest in the waste management system, as they profit from the plastic crisis. The more companies that produce plastic, the more they should be investing in solutions to manage the waste they create,” he said, believing manufacturers are key players in this mission.

Doussantousse highlighted that for over 25 years, manufacturers of single-use plastic (SUP) bottles in Laos have made millions of products without contributing to reducing plastic waste. The same issue, he said, applies to SUP bags.

“Producers should educate their consumers about the risks of plastic and the environmental responsibility of consumers,” Doussantousse stressed.

Speaking about consumer habits, he noticed that many Lao people struggle to grasp the severity of the excessive use of plastic. While Uro suggested that events like marathons could encourage people to reduce plastic consumption, Serge believes these efforts are insufficient.

“It is difficult for Lao people to understand the plastic situation because producers are promoting their plastic through marathons, concerts, and cultural events. People are used to seeing the ground littered with SUP bags and bottles.”

Doussantousse also shed light on the challenges faced by “informal waste collectors”, who have long been responsible for collecting discarded plastic products.

For more than two decades, these collectors have done the work that should be the responsibility of manufacturers, he believes.

“Informal waste collectors have a very difficult job with little revenue compared to plastic producers,” Doussantousse noted.

When asked whether Laos will be able to tackle its plastic problem in the near future, Doussantousse was doubtful.

“I would say not before 5 years,” he said, explaining that global plastic production is set to rise due to the availability of cheap oil, which will affect both Laos and ASEAN.“Even if successful, the Global Plastic Treaty won’t have an impact soon because oil producers resist limitations.”

The Global Plastic Treaty is an international agreement being negotiated by 175 countries to tackle plastic pollution at all stages, from production to disposal. It provides a global framework while allowing each country to adopt measures that best fit their needs, ensuring coordinated and effective action.

Through the Eyes of the International Community

This issue is not new as a 2022 report by the World Bank highlighted the widespread impact of plastic pollution in Laos.

The report revealed that plastic waste is now found throughout the environment, negatively affecting fish populations, clogging drainage systems, contributing to air pollution, and damaging tourism sites.

The World Bank’s study of six Lao cities found that 95 percent of plastic pollution comes from just ten items, all of which are single-use plastics. Among these, food and drink packaging accounts for nearly half of the waste. The hospitality and tourism industries were identified as significant contributors to the problem.

The environmental consequences of plastic waste are also linked to public health concerns. According to the report, approximately 10,000 deaths per year in Laos are linked to environmental health factors, nearly half of which are attributed to air pollution. The burning of plastics and other household waste is a major contributor to this statistic.