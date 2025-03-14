Authorities Detect Harmful Chemicals in Fruits at Houaphanh Market

Authorities in Houaphanh Province discovered hazardous chemical substances in fruits sold at a market in Aed district on 13 March.

During an inspection, provincial officials and the Food and Drug Inspection team found that various fresh and processed foods, including imported products such as vegetables, hotdogs, meatballs, and fruits, contained formaldehyde and borax.

Oranges and apples were found to have the highest levels of these harmful chemicals, which pose significant health risks if consumed.

Excessive exposure to formaldehyde can lead to poor appetite, organ damage, stomach issues, and even fatality. Borax, when ingested, transforms into boric acid before being absorbed by the body, potentially harming the stomach, liver, kidneys, and brain.

These chemicals are commonly used in the food industry, particularly in seafood, to prevent discoloration and preserve freshness. They also help inhibit the growth of yeast, mold, and bacteria. However, their consumption poses serious health risks.

This is not the first time such contamination has been detected. In 2024, two similar cases were reported in Champasack and Khammouane provinces. On 9 October, authorities in Pakse, Champasack Province, found formaldehyde in frozen seafood, meatballs, and imported frozen meats sold at various stores.

A day later, on 10-11 October, officials in Khammouane Province discovered formalin contamination in seafood, including prawn and octopus stocks, at local stores in Thakhek and Nong Bok districts.

Article 183 of the Lao Penal Code sets strict penalties for breaking food safety rules.

Those who violate these regulations and harm someone’s health can face three months to one year in prison and a fine of LAK 1 million to LAK 10 million (USD 53 to USD 530).

If the violation causes serious injury or disability, the punishment increases to six months to three years in prison and a fine of LAK 3 million to LAK 20 million (USD 159 to USD 1,060).

If someone dies as a result, offenders may get two to five years in prison and a fine of LAK 4 million to LAK 35 million (USD 212 to USD 1,855).

For multiple deaths, the penalty rises to five to ten years in prison and a fine of LAK 5 million to LAK 50 million (USD 265 to USD 2,650).