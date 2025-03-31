Hmong-American Deported to Laos, Family Seeks Support

Ma Yang, a 37-year-old Hmong-American woman, was deported to Laos on 7 March, leaving behind her five children and long-time partner in Milwaukee, United States.

Now living in a government facility near Vientiane, Yang faces an uncertain future in a country she has never known, according to The Independent. Her family is rallying for financial support to help bring her back to the United States.

Yang was born in a refugee camp in Thailand and moved to the United States with her family, when they decided to resettle in Milwaukee when she was 8-months-old, fleeing the aftermath of the Vietnam War. However, It was not until she turned seven when she became a permanent US resident.

Spending most of her life in the states, Yang worked as a nail technician and receptionist while raising her five children, now aged between 6 and 22. This March, she also became a grandmother, a milestone she would have celebrated with her family had her life not taken a drastic turn.

In 2022, Yang was arrested on cannabis-related charges and served 30 months in federal prison, resulting in her US resident status getting revoked. At the time, she believed that her plea deal wouldn’t affect her immigration status.

However, under the Trump administration’s policies, Yang was deported to Laos in early March.

An Unknown Origin, Desperate Seek for Support

Since her arrival in Laos, Yang has reportedly been isolated, facing significant hardships without proper legal documentation or support, international media reported. The government facility where she is staying has been her only source of contact with the outside world, where she has expressed feelings of abandonment and hopelessness.

Despite the hardships, Yang’s partner, Michael Bub, has set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her legal fees, healthcare, and the costs of bringing her back to her family in Milwaukee.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Bub emphasized that Yang, who he describes as a loving mother and fiancée, deserves to be with her family, not stranded in a foreign country. He criticized the fairness of her deportation, particularly given that she was born in a refugee camp and had no connections to Laos.

The Laotian Times reached out to Yang and her partner for comment but received no response so far.

Meanwhile, Hmong-American rights groups, including Tammie Xiong of the Hmong American Women’s Association, have offered their support.

Social Media Reactions

The case has stirred a mixed response on social media, with many offering varying opinions on Yang’s situation. On Facebook, many users blamed her for the circumstances that led to her deportation.

“Everything she did was her own doing,” one comment said. “Been here for 36 years, even at an infant age, and still did not apply for citizenship, drug dealer, signed her deportation order.”

Another commenter added, “She signed a deportation order in exchange for being released. This is literally what she signed up for.”

However, others were sympathetic, expressing concern and support for Yang.

“Praying for the Yang family! Keeping you in my prayers Ma,” one user commented.

“This is unbelievable. I can’t even imagine. She must be terrified! This is just wrong!” said another user, sharing their shock and disbelief.

Trump Law on Laos

In another twist, the Trump administration’s impact on immigration continues to unfold. The White House has proposed new travel restrictions for Laos, categorizing it as an “orange” tier country.

This would mean that Laos citizens could face sharp restrictions on visas, including mandatory in-person interviews for approval. This policy stems from a 20 January executive order signed by President Trump, aimed at identifying countries with deficiencies in vetting and screening procedures.