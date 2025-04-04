Vientiane Province Steps Up Wildfire Prevention Efforts as Fire Alerts Increase

Vientiane Province has recorded 385 fire alerts in the first quarter of 2025, signaling an increase in fire activity, according to Global Forest Watch.

In response to this surge, provincial authorities are ramping up efforts to prevent and control wildfires as the dry and hot season, from February to May, begins.

A primary cause of these wildfires is the common practice of farmers burning fields to prepare for crop planting. This has presented significant challenges for local authorities, especially as dry and hot conditions persist.

One of the hardest-hit areas has been the Phou Phanang National Bio-Diversity Conservation Area, located west of Vientiane Capital, where a major wildfire recently erupted. Last month, in response to the wildfire in the Sikhotttabong District, military personnel, local authorities, and relevant apartments coordinated efforts to extinguish the forest fire.

To combat this growing issue, Lao environmental authorities have convened to address unregulated fires, which are contributing to severe air pollution. Their goal is to reduce the number of unregulated fires by 35 percent by the end of the year.

These efforts aim to reduce air pollution, protect forests, and safeguard public health. Ongoing collaboration will be crucial for sustainable wildfire management and long-term environmental protection. These actions also support the ASEAN Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution.