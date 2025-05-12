Xieng Khouang Airport to Reopen in June, Defense Ministry Says

Xieng Khouang Airport, also known as Thong Hai Hin Airport, is expected to reopen in June 2025 after a year of renovation, as its scheduled renovation period concludes.

According to the Ministry of National Defense, the airport has been closed from 1 October 2024 to 31 May 2025, a period of 243 days, with operations anticipated to resume in June.

On 2 March, Deputy Minister of National Defense Vongkham Phommakone and senior military officials inspected the airport’s ongoing expansion project, which began in March 2024.

Key components of the current renovation phase include the refurbishment of the existing runway, a 550-meter extension to accommodate larger aircraft, and the construction of a new taxiway, all set for completion by the end of 2025.

The Russian-funded renovation has included installing electronic scanners and runway lighting, enhancing the radar facility, and upgrading the passenger terminal.

Since 12 June 2020, the administration and operation of the airport have been under the Lao People’s Liberation Army Air Force, having previously been managed by the Civil Aviation Department under the Ministry of Public Works and Transport. While it now functions primarily as an airbase for the military, the airport continues to support public aviation activities

The improvement initiative began in 2019 when the Lao government first launched plans to upgrade Xieng Khouang Airport.

Once fully completed, this would enhance the airport’s capacity to accommodate increasing passenger numbers while supporting national defense requirements.