Bank SinoPac Partners with CBTW to Implement Advanced Wealth Management Platform

Strategic collaboration kicks off at signing ceremony in Taiwan

TAIPEI, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CBTW, a global technology leader with deep expertise in the financial services industry, today announced a strategic agreement with Bank SinoPac, one of Taiwan’s leading financial institutions. Formalized at a signing ceremony in Taipei, this partnership marks the commencement of a significant transformation initiative to implement the Temenos Wealth platform, aiming to enhance Bank SinoPac’s wealth management capabilities.



CBTW and Bank SinoPac representatives at the signing ceremony in Taipei.

This collaboration will empower Bank SinoPac to deliver hyper-personalized and digitally enabled wealth services to its customers. Leveraging a dedicated team of domain experts and certified consultants, CBTW will deploy a comprehensive platform designed to meet the growing demand for intuitive, efficient, and integrated private wealth management experiences.

CBTW’s wealth management solutions include proprietary accelerators such as OneStart, OneLedger, OneFM, and OneView, which streamline deployment, ensuring faster time-to-market and improved operational efficiency. These accelerators, proven in similar projects across APAC and Europe, are seamlessly integrated with Temenos’ Wealth Front Office and Analytics tools to deliver a unified user experience and real-time portfolio insights.

“This partnership with Bank SinoPac represents more than just a technology implementation – it reflects a shared ambition to redefine wealth management through agility, intelligence, and client-centricity,” said Pieter van Diermen, Founder and CEO APAC, CBTW. “At CBTW, we offer not only deep technical expertise but also a long-term commitment to helping banks transform the way they serve a new generation of investors in Asia.“

The new private banking system platform is designed to meet the needs of high-net-worth clients for diversified and efficient portfolio management, while also enabling relationship managers (RMs) to deliver superior asset management services.

CBTW’s proven track record in modernizing core banking systems and delivering cutting-edge digital solutions positions it as a key partner in Bank SinoPac’s digital transformation journey. The collaboration is anticipated to set new benchmarks in wealth management services, not only in Taiwan but across the Asia-Pacific region.

About CBTW

CBTW (Collaboration Betters The World) is a global technology company specializing in delivering innovative solutions across industries, with a key focus on the financial services sector. As a trusted Temenos delivery partner, CBTW has a strong presence in the Asia-Pacific, MEA and Europe region, empowering businesses with our expertise in core banking modernization, digital transformation, and wealth management solutions for a competitive edge in the financial landscape.

About Bank SinoPac

SinoPac Bank, established in Taiwan, is one of the region’s premier financial institutions, renowned for its robust scale and comprehensive service network. Offering a full spectrum of banking services—including corporate banking, retail banking, and wealth management—SinoPac Bank leverages digital innovation and a customer-centric approach to deliver professional, efficient, and world-class financial solutions to individuals and businesses both domestically and internationally.