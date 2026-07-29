Day 1 was Nearly Ten Years Ago. Aloft by Marriott Strikes a Chord with HONNE Through an Exclusive ‘Live at Aloft’ Hangout

Because some artists deserve more than a stage – As HONNE celebrates a decade of music, Marriott Bonvoy brings members and fans close enough to hear the stories behind their journey.

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — There are artists you stream alone at midnight, and then there are moments when you get to sit across from them and ask why. Inspired by the brand’s passion for music, on August 22, 2026, Aloft by Marriott is making the latter happen with HONNE, at Aloft by Marriott Jakarta Kebon Jeruk, celebrating a decade of their music that has quietly meant everything to a lot of people.



Live at Aloft – A Hangout with HONNE at Aloft by Marriott Jakarta Kebon Jeruk

For Andy Clutterbuck and James Hatcher, a decade in music is not just a milestone you celebrate with a stadium show. It’s one you mark with a proper hangout – stories about songs and the people who showed up. Aloft by Marriott, a brand built on the belief that music is best experienced up close, is the natural home for that. Through Live at Aloft Presents: A Hangout with HONNE, the brand brings Marriott Bonvoy members and fans rare access to a meet and greet with the duo as a thank you to their fans who have made the past 10 years possible.

Exclusive Evening: Aloft by Marriott brings British music duo HONNE for Live at Aloft Presents: A Hangout with HONNE at Aloft by Marriott Jakarta Kebon Jeruk on August 22, 2026.

Member-Only Perks: Five exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments packages up for bidding inclusive of event access, a photo opportunity with HONNE and a one-night stay.

Stay & Experience Package: Fans can book special stay packages at participating Aloft by Marriott hotels in Jakarta through August 21, 2026 to join the experience.

Live at Aloft: Aloft by Marriott’s Signature Music Platform for Artist Discovery

At Aloft by Marriott, music is woven into guest experience, creating vibrant, design-led spaces where travelers can discover artists, tune into new sounds and tap into the creative pulse of each destination. Through its signature Live at Aloft program, the brand transforms its signature W XYZ® Bar into a social stage for artists of every caliber, from rising talent to internationally acclaimed acts. Designed to bring together music makers, music lovers and curious consumers of culture, the program gives guests a front-row connection to live performances, candid conversations and the personalities behind the music.

More than a meet-and-greet, Live at Aloft Presents: A Hangout with HONNE reflects Aloft by Marriott’s passion for creating unforgettable music experiences. The collaboration welcomes British music duo HONNE to Aloft by Marriott Jakarta Kebon Jeruk for an exclusive hangout, offering guests a rare opportunity to hear the stories behind the duo’s decade-long journey. Known for their soulful blend of electronic pop and heartfelt songwriting, HONNE has cultivated a devoted global following with songs that resonate across cultures and generations.

“Music has always been at the heart of the Aloft experience, and Live at Aloft brings that spirit to life by creating meaningful moments where guests can connect with artists and one another,” said John Toomey, Chief Commercial Officer, Marriott International, Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC). “Our collaboration with HONNE is a natural extension of that vision, inviting guests to engage with the duo beyond the stage through an intimate, one-of-a-kind experience. This is what Marriott Bonvoy was built for – connecting members to the entertainment and cultural experiences that matter most to them, in places and with artists they genuinely love.”

Speaking on the collaboration HONNE said, “Jakarta has always shown us so much love, so we’re really happy to partner with Aloft by Marriott for this special meet & greet. Looking forward to spending time with some of our fans on August 22.”

How Marriott Bonvoy Members Can Experience HONNE at Aloft by Marriott Jakarta Kebon Jeruk on August 22, 2026

Whether travelling from across the city or further afield, guests can enjoy a getaway that brings together music, hospitality and the vibrant energy of Aloft by Marriott in one experience. Marriott Bonvoy Moments offers members access to once-in-a-lifetime experiences all over the globe by using their points accumulated from travel and other activities for either fixed-price or auctions. For members seeking the most exclusive way to experience the Live at Aloft Presents: A Hangout with HONNE event, five Marriott Bonvoy Moments packages will be available for bidding using points. Each package for two guests includes access to the event, an exclusive photo opportunity with HONNE, and a one-night stay at Aloft by Marriott Jakarta Kebon Jeruk on August 22, 2026. Members can bid for the Marriott Bonvoy Moments package at https://moments.marriottbonvoy.com/en-us/moments/22002/auction/115849.

Fans can also book an exclusive stay package across participating hotels: Aloft by Marriott Jakarta Kebon Jeruk, Aloft by Marriott Jakarta Wahid Hasyim and Aloft by Marriott South Jakarta. Priced at IDR 1,500,000 plus taxes, the package for two guests pairs a one-night stay on August 22, 2026 with breakfast, access to Live at Aloft Presents: A Hangout with HONNE at Aloft by Marriott Jakarta Kebon Jeruk, and a complimentary Aloft cocktail or mocktail during the event. Bookings are available from now until August 21, 2026.

For more details and to book the exclusive stay package, visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/marriott-brands/portfolio/indonesia-live-at-aloft-honne.

Live at Aloft Across the Region: Year-Round Music Experiences and Artist Collaborations

Across Asia Pacific excluding China, Live at Aloft continues to showcase a diverse line-up of artists through a year-round calendar of performances, collaborations and destination-inspired experiences. From established names to emerging talent, each activation channels Aloft by Marriott’s bold, expressive spirit while offering guests fresh ways to discover artists, connect with local creative scenes and experience every destination through a different beat.

Bringing this to life, hotels in the region including Aloft by Marriott Perth, Aloft by Marriott Tokyo Ginza, Aloft by Marriott Seoul Myeongdong, Aloft by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road, Aloft by Marriott Bali Kuta at Beachwalk and Aloft by Marriott Jakarta Kebon Jeruk host regular live music performances spanning a range of genres, while others are putting their own creative spin on Live at Aloft through immersive themed experiences like interactive karaoke nights at Aloft by Marriott Surabaya Pakuwon City.

For more information on Live at Aloft Presents: A Hangout with HONNE experience, and to book a spot please visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/marriott-brands/portfolio/indonesia-live-at-aloft-honne.

High-resolution images are available for download here.

About Aloft by Marriott®

With over 235 hotels now open in 33 countries and territories around the world, Aloft by Marriott provides a forward-thinking hotel experience that helps guests enjoy the things they love while on the road. From gaming to cocktails and pet-friendly amenities, the brand offers flexibility with modern, welcoming spaces that encourage social interaction. The grab-and-go breakfast concept Re:fuel by Aloft® includes offerings such as cold brew coffee and breakfast sandwiches, while the W xyz bar features a vibrant social scene, unique music-inspired cocktail menu and easy-to-share light bites. The brand’s pet-friendly program ArfSM (Animals R Fun) welcomes guests’ furry friends to the hotel with special in-room pet amenities. Aloft by Marriott connects people and places through local know-how and cultural nods that give guests the ultimate freedom to choose their own adventure. For more information, visit www.alofthotels.com and follow along on Facebook, X, and Instagram. Aloft by Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s portfolio of more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 global destinations, offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable locations around the world. The award-winning travel program and marketplace gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok.