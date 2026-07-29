Finloop’s FUIDL is Available on Bybit, Powering Asia’s First RWA End-to-End Ecosystem

DUBAI, UAE and HONG KONG, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited (“Finloop”), an AI-driven Web5 (Web2+Web3) wealth technology platform, announced a new collaboration with Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume. Its Finloop USD Instant Digital Liquidity token (FUIDL) is officially launched on Bybit, providing institutional and professional investors with on-chain access to an international AAA-rated USD liquidity fund, enabling them to obtain high-quality USD liquidity more conveniently on the blockchain. Bybit enables the share of FUIDL as collateral for trading on its platform.

This collaboration marks a pivotal milestone in Finloop’s development of Asia’s first Real World Asset (RWA) end-to-end ecosystem. The ecosystem delivers end-to-end coverage — from RWA technology support and asset issuance to distribution — representing another innovative breakthrough in the development of compliant digital asset infrastructure in Hong Kong and across Asia.

FUIDL is powered by Finloop, which acts as the tokenization agent providing the tokenization infrastructure and agency services. Its underlying assets are anchored to an AAA-rated USD money market fund, and it supports hourly subscription and redemption, and T+0* (same-day) interest accrual. The underlying USD liquidity fund has received the highest possible ratings from major international agencies: AAAm from Standard & Poor’s (S&P), Aaa-mf from Moody’s and AAAmmf from Fitch. An AAA rating represents the highest rating available for Money Market Funds (MMFs). Bybit users will benefit from same-day settlement across selected tokenized and digital instruments, made possible by Finloop’s market-leading RWA and cash management capabilities, together with the institutional-grade custody and digital asset management platform, ByCustody. This collaboration deeply integrates the stability and operational standards of traditional finance with the speed and transparency of blockchain-based settlement.

Previously, FUIDL has been made available on Fosun Wealth APP under Fosun Wealth Holdings, and multiple compliant virtual asset trading platforms and digital investment platforms in Hong Kong and Singapore. The new offering on Bybit further expands FUIDL’s global institutional reach and underscores Finloop’s continued progress in refining its compliant RWA ecosystem and advancing compliant Web3.0 development in Hong Kong.

Yoyee Wang, Global Head of TradFi and RWA of Bybit, said: “Partnering with Finloop marks a pivotal step in realizing our vision of The New Financial Platform. This collaboration turns that vision into action, merging institutional-grade trust with the efficiency of digital infrastructure of Bybit. By enabling same-day settlement and reinforcing custody standards, we’re not just improving transaction speed; we’re redefining what financial interoperability can look like.”

Cai Hua, CEO of Finloop, said: “This collaboration demonstrates how a wealth technology platform and a digital exchange can work together to achieve instantaneous settlement while meeting high operational and regulatory standards. We are proud to partner with Bybit on this milestone that sets new benchmarks for efficiency and trust in the digital asset space.”

Looking ahead, Finloop will continue to expand FUIDL’s application scenarios and institutional coverage. The company will build an open, innovative and compliant RWA ecosystem, strengthening the bridge between traditional finance (Web2) and digital assets (Web3), and delivering safe, innovative, and efficient wealth technology solutions to global investors.

For more information about FUIDL, please visit:

https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/mN1SY_UNXzEKrAyV8ZI3mQ

https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7466045282808434689

https://x.com/FinloopHK/status/2060284153795580006?s=20

*Subject to actual fund arrival time.

Disclaimer:

Bybit and ByCustody are not licensed, approved or regulated by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission and do not service Hong Kong residents.

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About Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited

Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited, along with its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as “Finloop”), is an AI-driven global one-stop Web5 (Web2+Web3) wealth technology platform located in Hong Kong. Finloop offers comprehensive wealth management products and technology solutions to various financial institutions. Its offerings include cash management, public funds and private funds, structured products, bonds, insurance, and virtual assets. As a fintech leader in Asia during the Web3 wave, Finloop has focused on bridging physical and digital assets, developing a one-stop RWA technology, issuance and distribution platform to pioneer new growth pathways in the wealth management industry. For more information, visit www.finloop.hk and www.finlooprwa.com

About Bybit

Bybit is The New Financial Platform.

We believe every person should have access to every financial opportunity on earth. That’s why we’re building the first intelligent platform that connects anyone, anywhere to the world’s finance.

Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

Built for everyone. Powered by intelligence. Open to the world.

Bybit is not licensed, approved or regulated by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission and does not service Hong Kong residents.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

About ByCustody

ByCustody is an institutional-grade, security-first custody and digital asset management platform. Designed to serve the evolving needs of institutional clients, ByCustody delivers secure and scalable custody solutions backed by enterprise-level security infrastructure.

Powered by MPC (Multi-Party Computation) technology, multi-layer approval workflows, and dedicated on-chain addresses for each client, ByCustody ensures that institutional assets are protected at every layer — from key management to transaction authorization. With a deep understanding of the digital asset landscape, ByCustody empowers institutions to safeguard their assets with confidence, combining robust protection with deep integration into the broader digital asset ecosystem.

ByCustody is not licensed, approved or regulated by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission and does not service Hong Kong residents.

Learn more at: bycustody.com