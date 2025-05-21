FOMO Pay Joins Global Dollar Network, Expands Stablecoin Payment Infrastructure with USDG

SINGAPORE, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FOMO Pay, a leading major payment institution headquartered in Singapore, has joined the Global Dollar Network (GDN), an open, enterprise-driven network designed to accelerate global adoption of stablecoins. As one of the first partners of GDN, FOMO Pay will integrate Global Dollar (USDG), a stablecoin issued by Paxos, into its digital payment infrastructure, enabling near-instant, transparent, and regulated stablecoin payments for merchants and corporates.

The integration of USDG will allow FOMO Pay’s broad merchant base, spanning sectors such as F&B, hospitality, and retail, to accept USDG payments from their end customers seamlessly. This addition enhances consumers’ checkout experience with more flexible payment options, translating digital currency innovation into real-world utility. In parallel, FOMO Pay’s corporate clients will be able to leverage USDG to streamline cross-border payments with greater speed, transparency, and regulatory confidence.

Louis Liu, Founder and CEO of FOMO Pay, said: “The broader adoption of regulated stablecoins marks the next chapter in financial innovation, unlocking new possibilities for faster, more transparent, and compliant payments. USDG is a meaningful step in that direction, and we are pleased to join the Global Dollar Network as one of its first members to advance stablecoin adoption. Backed by FOMO Pay’s strong local banking and payment infrastructure across Southeast Asia, the Greater Bay Area, and the Middle East and North Africa, we stand ready to help shape a more inclusive and interoperable future for digital finance.”

FOMO Pay is dedicated to partnering with industry leaders to deliver faster, more cost-effective, and regulated payment solutions. By enhancing cross-border payments and facilitating real-world use cases for stablecoins, the company continues to drive innovation in digital finance. Through its efforts, FOMO Pay aims to make modern financial instruments more accessible to businesses, ultimately contributing to a more inclusive and interoperable global payments ecosystem.

About FOMO Pay

Founded in 2015, FOMO Pay is a Major Payment Institution licensed in Singapore, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The firm has become a leading one-stop digital payment, digital banking, and digital asset solution provider. It is currently building Asia’s fully licensed financial platform, helping institutions and businesses connect between traditional and next-generation financial services. The firm offers its three flagship products:

FOMO Payment – One-stop digital payment solution for merchants, corporates and financial institutions

FOMO iBank – Facilitate businesses’ everyday requirements for transactional banking needs

FOMO Treasury – One-stop digital asset services provider bridging Web 2.0 & Web 3.0