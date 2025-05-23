Wiggle Wiggle in the Sky – World’s First Wiggle Wiggle-Themed Observation Wheel Experience Lands at the Singapore Flyer

SINGAPORE, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Look up, Singapore! The iconic Singapore Flyer is about to get a whimsical makeover as Wiggle Wiggle takes to the skies with the world’s first Wiggle Wiggle-themed observation wheel experience. From 23 May to 28 September 2025, five of the Singapore Flyer’s capsules will be transformed into a dazzling ride of retro colours and fun designs —165 metres up in the air.



Wiggle Wiggle In The Sky

Wiggle Wiggle capsules are not your regular Flyer ride – it is an exclusive experience. With each purchase, guests enjoy a full 30-minute rotation inside a specially themed capsule – one of the five unique Wiggle Wiggle designs filled with playful surprises and photo worthy moments.

And adding to the whimsy, Merli – short for Merlion – will also be joining in the fun! Merli is a heart-warming and whimsical illustration of Singapore’s mythical national icon. Young at heart and full of energy, Merli embarks on delightful adventures to showcase Singapore’s unique experiences and hidden gems to friends and visitors from around the world. As a friendly local guide with a passion for food, exploration and nature, Merli brings a charming quality to the Wiggle Wiggle experience.

For those who cannot get enough of the sky-high experience, the Double Experience Pass at S$90 lets you enjoy two separate rotations on the Singapore Flyer in two different themed capsules. It is double the delight with even more time up in the sky! Unlike standard tickets, the Wiggle Wiggle Capsule tickets allow you to board via Singapore Flyer’s VIP lounge, making it an adventurous premium experience from start to finish.

On the ground, step into the vibrant and cheeky world of Wiggle Wiggle through two distinct retail experiences at the Singapore Flyer. The Pop-up Store on Level 1, located at the main entrance, is your destination for lifestyle favourites—from cult-classic tumblers to playful everyday accessories. Meanwhile, Singapore Flyer Gifts, Singapore Flyer’s souvenir store located at Level 3, is where collectors and fans can discover Wiggle Wiggle X Singapore Flyer merchandise exclusive to Singapore, available from July 2025 onwards. Explore both and experience the full Wiggle Wiggle universe.

Wiggle Wiggle fans can enjoy interactive moments, including:

Meet the Iconic Wiggle Bear and Little Play Bunny – Snap selfies with the towering six metre Wiggle Bear and Little Play Bunny Inflatables located at the entrance of Singapore Flyer and Level 3 Sky Deck.

– Snap selfies with the towering six metre Wiggle Bear and Little Play Bunny Inflatables located at the entrance of Singapore Flyer and Level 3 Sky Deck. Complete the Mission, Win a Gift – Take on a fun mission and walk away with a complimentary Wiggle Wiggle item.

– Take on a fun mission and walk away with a complimentary Wiggle Wiggle item. Whimsical Photo Zones – Snap Instagram-worthy shots at our whimsical photo zones in the pop-up store.

– Snap Instagram-worthy shots at our whimsical photo zones in the pop-up store. Singapore-exclusive Merchandise – Snag the limited edition, Wiggle Wiggle X Singapore Flyer merch dropping at the Singapore Flyer Gifts, Level 3, starting July 2025.

Tickets are now available at S$50 per person. Each ticket includes:

One rotation (30 minutes) on the Singapore Flyer in a shared capsule featuring one of five vibrant Wiggle Wiggle themes. Your theme will be a surprise only revealed upon boarding.

Two S$10 Wiggle Wiggle discount vouchers (each valid with a minimum spend of S$80): one redeemable at the Level 1 Pop-up Store, and the other at the Level 3 Singapore Flyer Gifts store.

A 50% discount on the 2nd purchase of the photo coupon which can be used within the pop-up.

Details:

Location: Singapore Flyer, 30 Raffles Ave, Level 3, Singapore 039803

Date: 23rd May – 28th September 2025

Time: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm (last admission at 6:30pm)

Tickets can be purchased at: Singapore Flyer website, WeChat Mini Program, onsite ticketing kiosks and counter

Wiggle Wiggle Pop-up Store at the Singapore Flyer

Location: Singapore Flyer Retail Terminal Building, unit #01-06D

Date: 23rd May – 28th September 2025

Time: 10:00 am to 9:00 pm

To find out more about Wiggle Wiggle and its upcoming releases, follow us on:

Founded in 2014 by design company Artshare, Wiggle Wiggle is a trendsetting Korean brand known for its bold, playful aesthetic and unique design philosophy. Having gained a strong foothold in Korea, the brand has successfully collaborated with major corporations and built a devoted following among the MZ generation. With over 100 creative partnerships across diverse global brands, Wiggle Wiggle continues to expand its cultural impact and brand presence both in Korea and internationally.

Wiggle Wiggle’s flagship stores across Korea, China, and Japan have consistently drawn large crowds, with its offline store in Korea attracting 500,000 visitors per month and online sales reached $2 million per day during a key four-day campaign period. Wiggle Wiggle continues to make waves internationally—its Harajuku store was recently featured on Japanese national TV, while its Shanghai flagship secured a spot in the esteemed “POP SHANGHAI TOP 100” ranking.

For more information about Wiggle Wiggle, visit our website at www.wigglewiggle.global and follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/wigglewiggle.singapore/

ABOUT SINGAPORE FLYER

Singapore Flyer is one of the most iconic landmarks in Singapore, offering a magnificent view of the idyllic Marina Bay and the Garden City from 165 metres above. Aboard one of the world’s largest observation wheels, guests can enjoy a scenic flight enhanced by the FLYER360 augmented reality app or elevate their experience with a suite of premium offerings – from Premium Champagne and Singapore Sling experiences to private capsule packages and an exquisite dinner at Singapore’s highest revolving dining experience, 165 Sky Dining by Singapore Flyer.

Singapore Flyer was acquired by Straco Corporation Limited in November 2014 through Straco Leisure Pte Ltd, a joint venture between Bay Attractions Pte Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Straco Corporation Limited and WTS Leisure Pte Ltd. Singapore Flyer is Straco Corporation’s flagship project in Singapore. For more information, please visit www.singaporeflyer.com.