Fake Facebook News Pages in Laos Mimic Real Media to Lure Victims in Online Scams

At first glance, everything looks real, the familiar logo, the breaking news post, the comments from local readers. But behind the page isn’t a newsroom or journalist. It’s a scammer.

In Laos, a wave of fake Facebook news pages is mimicking trusted media outlets to gain public trust, only to turn that trust into bait for scams. The trend is growing fast, and so is the damage.

One of the most recent examples involves news publication Laopatthana, a recognized name in the Lao media landscape.

Scammers have duplicated the outlet’s Facebook profile at least a dozen times between February and May, using the same logo, layout, and even reposting real news articles to appear legitimate.

Once a follower base is established, the tone and content of these pages begin to shift. What starts as a stream of actual news morphs into posts advertising discounted electronics, fake giveaways, or “urgent” links designed to trick users into sharing personal or banking information.

Tholakhong Targeted by Multiple Scams

Tholakhong, another widely followed news page on Facebook with over a million followers, albeit unofficial, has also become a frequent target. On June 2, yet another fake page impersonating Tholakhong surfaced, this time operated by someone posing as a representative of the outlet.

The fake admin even listed a working phone number and shared a QR code linked to a Banque Pour Le Commerce Exterieur Lao Public (BCEL) account under a different name, claiming to be collecting donations.

At least three distinct types of fraud operations have been identified, all exploiting the Tholakhong name in different ways.

The first involves a now-deleted fake Facebook page that posed as a legitimate extension of Tholakhong. It regularly advertised consumer goods such as watches, perfumes, and home appliances.

One reader, according to a contributor to the real Tholakhong page, was tricked into buying a Casio G-Force watch for LAK 400,000. The watch functioned briefly before breaking the next day.

The second scam operated through a Facebook profile called ໂທລະໂຄ່ງ ເພື່ອປະຊາຊົນ (“Tholakhong for the People”), which uses the Tholakhong logo to appear legitimate.

This account shares politically sensitive content and encourages users to submit news stories for publication, in exchange for money. A QR code for payments is pinned to the timeline, raising concerns about fraud and the misuse of platforms under the guise of citizen journalism.

The third is more direct. A group of scammers has reportedly been cold-calling members of the public, claiming to be from Tholakhong.

In one case, a caller tried to sell an air-conditioner as part of a supposed promotion. The victim recognized inconsistencies and avoided the scam, but others may not be as fortunate, especially when the scammer speaks persuasively and uses a well-known name, said the Tholakong contributor.

A Growing Pattern of Deception

These fraudulent operations follow a common pattern. Scammers create fake pages that mimic the look and behavior of trusted media outlets.

At first, they repost real news to build credibility and attract followers. Once enough trust is established, the bait-and-switch begins.

From there, the goal is almost always the same: to collect sensitive information or extract money.

A similar pattern has emerged with Pakaad, where at least five fake versions of the popular Facebook page are currently circulating, according to search results.

In response, the original Pakaad page publicly called out the impersonators, first posting a photo of the fake pages on 24 April, and then reposting the same image on 5 May with a clear message condemning the phonies.

In both posts, they included a direct link to their official page to help users avoid confusion.

To further raise awareness, Pakaad issued two warning status updates, one on 28 April and another on 20 May, highlighting the rise in fraudulent advertisements and urging followers to stay vigilant while browsing social media.

Popular independent media Laopost hasn’t been spared from this trend.

Between March and May, at least five fake Laopost pages appeared, all mimicking the official branding to advertise low-cost goods such as watches and speakers.

These pages were eventually taken down.

Even National Institutions Are Being Impersonated

Even Laos’ most trusted national institutions have been targeted.

ao Airlines, one of the country’s most recognizable brands, recently found itself at the center of a social media scam.

Impostors used the airline’s logo and branding to promote fake giveaways and discounted flights, mainly distributed through Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.

In response, Lao Airlines issued a public warning, urging people not to click on suspicious links or share personal information.

Likewise, Lao Telecommunication Public Company (Lao Telecom) has been impersonated by scammers selling fake products using the company’s images and logos. On 26 May, Lao Telecom issued a notice warning customers to ignore unauthorized ads and to trust only official sources.

These online deceptions are spreading at a time when Laos is experiencing a quick rise in digital connectivity.

Rapid Connectivity, Slow Digital Awareness

According to the latest Digital 2025: Laos report from DataReportal, the country now has 6.78 million active mobile connections, equal to nearly 87 percent of the population. Internet users total approximately 4.97 million, and social media accounts number around 4.25 million.

With more than half the population online, scammers have found fertile ground for exploitation, especially in communities where digital literacy has not caught up with rapid technological access.

Also, the rise in scam sophistication has made it harder for even the seasoned users to spot fakes. Some scammers now clone verified pages or hijack old accounts, blurring the line between real and fake.

Older users, in particular, are at high risk, according to the report. Just one click on a fake giveaway or promo can lead to identity theft or stolen funds.

Authorities and media outlets are beginning to push back.

Social media pages, both official and unofficial, are sharing posts urging users to verify the authenticity of what they see, to avoid clicking on suspicious links, and to report fake pages directly to Facebook.

But with Facebook continuing to dominate the news environment in Laos, and new fake pages appearing as quickly as old ones are removed, digital safety remains a growing concern.

Additional reporting by Phontham Visapra and Thongsavanh Souvannasane