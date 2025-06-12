WRAP: Air India Plane Crashes After Takeoff from Ahmedabad, One Survivor, Over 204 Dead

Air India Flight AI171, bound for London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on the afternoon of 12 June, killing 241 of the 242 people on board. The sole survivor is a 40-year-old British national, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner departed from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 PM IST. Moments later, the aircraft issued a MAYDAY call before losing contact with air traffic control. According to flight tracking data from Flightradar24, its final signal was received at an altitude of just 625 feet.

The plane was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members. It crashed into a densely populated area just outside the airport perimeter, causing widespread destruction. Among the passengers were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian.

The aircraft reportedly struck the hostel wing of B.J. Medical College, one of Ahmedabad’s leading medical institutions, where students were present at the time. According to Dean Minakshi Parikh, at least five students were killed. The plane is believed to have hit a dining facility that had between 60 and 80 students inside. “Most of the students escaped, but 10 or 12 were trapped in the fire,” Parikh said.

Authorities have so far confirmed the recovery of 204 bodies, with search and rescue operations still underway.

One Survivor

The sole survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, is currently being treated at Civil Hospital in Asarwa, Ahmedabad, for impact injuries to his chest, eyes, and feet. Originally from India, Ramesh has lived in London for the past 20 years with his wife and child.

He had been visiting family in India with his elder brother, Ajay Kumar Ramesh, who was also on the flight and remains unaccounted for.

What Happened

Officials believe the aircraft crashed seconds after issuing an emergency call, though no further communication was received. It is not yet clear what caused the crash, and investigations by India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Air India, and Boeing are underway.

Air India Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran called the incident a “tragic accident” and said, “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event.” The airline has activated an emergency response center and deployed a dedicated support team for victims’ families.

India’s Civil Aviation Minister, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, also expressed deep sorrow, stating, “I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilized, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site.”

This marks the deadliest accident involving an Air India aircraft in recent history. The last major incident occurred in 2020 when an Air India Express flight skidded off the runway in Kozhikode, killing 21 people.

Until now, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner had no record of fatal crashes, although it has experienced several non-lethal technical issues in recent years.