Lao Government Launches Legal Pathway for Jobs in Korea’s Fishery Sector

Laos is set to deploy workers to South Korea’s fisheries sector for the first time under the E-10-2 visa program, a move aimed at curbing illegal migration, expanding legal employment pathways, and deepening bilateral labor cooperation, according to Bounsuan Xaiyasin, Head of the Overseas Employment Division, on 12 June.

South Korea’s E-10-2 visa is designated for crew members working on fishing vessels operating beyond the country’s coastal waters. It is a subcategory of the broader E-10 visa, which covers various maritime crew roles.

Due to ongoing economic challenges, many Lao nationals seek higher-paying jobs abroad, often leading to labor shortages at home and an increase in undocumented workers overseas. In response, the Lao government has prioritized legal employment pathways and international labor agreements.

Since 2023, Lao and Korean authorities have been in talks to facilitate the deployment of Lao workers to Korea.

A consultation meeting was held between Laos’s Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, five Korean fishing labor management and import companies, and nine authorized Lao employment agencies. The meeting focused on the practical arrangements for sending Lao workers to Korea’s fisheries industry.

According to the agreed terms, eligible workers must be between 20 and 45 years old. Employment contracts will have a maximum term of three years, with the possibility of extension for up to one year and ten months.

The minimum monthly salary will be approximately KRW 2.6 million (USD 1,922), an increase of 2.1 percent from last year.

Before deployment, workers must complete a two-week training program covering boat safety, Korean cultural orientation, and fisheries regulations to ensure safety and compliance.

Despite government initiatives to generate employment within the country, more than 73,000 Lao citizens were working illegally abroad in 2024, primarily in neighboring countries.

As part of its broader strategy, the Lao government has signed agreements with nations such as Korea, Japan, and Thailand to facilitate legal overseas employment and protect workers’ rights.