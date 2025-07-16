Vidnoz AI Unveils Product Avatar and Interactive Avatar, Redefining Marketing Video

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vidnoz AI, a global leader in AI avatar video creation, today launched two groundbreaking features: Product Avatar and Interactive Avatar. These innovations are set to fundamentally transform marketing video creation, enabling businesses to produce engaging, personalized, and cost-effective content at scale. With these tools, users can easily empower their brand with UGC, product, and advertising videos, eliminating upfront costs or complex technical hurdles.



Vidnoz AI’s Product Avatar feature empowers everyone to effortlessly craft highly authentic user-generated content (UGC) video ads or compelling product videos. Simply upload any product image, and our AI will generate a lifelike avatar realistically holding the item.

Through continuous AI innovation and product design, the Vidnoz team has significantly expanded its avatar library, delivering increasingly lifelike digital human experiences. This empowers users to create more compelling and versatile video content—from marketing campaigns to education—bringing ideas to life with unparalleled impact.

Product Avatar: Elevating Product Showcasing

Product Avatar is a breakthrough solution: upload any product image, select an avatar template, and instantly generate a lifelike avatar holding the item. This virtual human features realistic hand positioning, shadowing, lighting, and advanced lip-syncing. Such realism enables the creation of UGC and advertising videos that deeply integrate products into everyday scenes, fostering stronger resonance and empathy with audience for optimal brand promotion. Beyond the diverse pre-set library, users can also upload their unique brand spokesperson to create a custom Product Avatar.

Interactive Avatar: Enabling Real-time Engagement

Interactive Avatar enhances real-time engagement for customer-facing industries. This intelligent virtual assistant supports natural speech interaction, multilingual communication, dynamic facial expressions, and contextual responses, making it ideal for sectors like banking, insurance, healthcare, training, and public services. Embedded into websites, apps, or smart terminals, Interactive Avatars provide 24/7 automated front-desk support, assisting with inquiries and information delivery, reducing human workload while maintaining consistent service quality.

“AI should be a strategic tool for every brand, not a luxury,” said Sam Brown, Chief Product Manager at Vidnoz AI. “With Product Avatar and Interactive Avatar, we’re making advanced avatar technology accessible and scalable for anyone, from small businesses to global enterprises. Whether showcasing a product or engaging customers, these tools put high-impact video creation within reach.”

About Vidnoz

Vidnoz is a global technology company specializing in AI-driven digital creation, serving millions of users around the world in industries such as marketing, education, and customer service. Its product ecosystem includes AI video generators, avatars, and voice synthesis tools that help organizations create high-quality content quickly and affordably.