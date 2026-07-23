“Across the Table” – Iconic Chefs Come Together for Luxury Dining Series at The Naka Island, Phuket

Four nights of refined coastal gastronomy and creative collaborations will be staged from August 12-15, 2026, featuring highly acclaimed Michelin-starred chefs from Bo.lan, Andō, Maison Dunand and more.



PHUKET, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 July 2026 – Some of the deepest conversations happen over food – the kind that pull you in close and ensure you stay a little longer than planned. This August, these conversations will become even more meaningful at the “Luxury Dining Series, Across the Table” – a collection of immersive epicurean experiences unfolding across six extraordinary destinations in Asia.

One of these six destinations will be hosted from August 12-15, 2026, at The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket, the five-star sanctuary nestled on an idyllic island in the Andaman Sea, where some of the region’s leading Michelin-starred chefs will join hands for four nights of culinary celebrations and collaborations.

A Gathering of Gastronomic Visionaries

The Luxury Dining Series brings together visionary guest chefs Duangporn “Bo” Songvisava and Dylan Jones from Bangkok’s iconic Bo.lan, Agustin Ferrando Balbi, chef-founder of Andō in Hong Kong, and Arnaud Dunand Sauthier, chef-founder of Maison Dunand in Bangkok, alongside mixology maestros Sudarat “Taln” Rojanavanich of Bar Us and Jane Kaew-Yod, co-founder of Lay Heritage Cocktails Space.

They will join The Naka Island, Phuket’s own highly acclaimed Chef Joseph William Talbot, Chef Ratchanee “Kob” Nu-On, and Mixologist Adi Sukasta, along with culinary artists and mixologists from across the Marriott portfolio—including Pastry Chef Sylvain Constans from The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok, Chef Laongdao “Aong” Tohkhot of Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Krabi, and Mixologist Fransiska Siregar from The St. Regis Jakarta—for a series of mesmerizing, multi-hand dining and cocktail experiences spanning four engaging, interactive evenings.

Four Idyllic Evenings, Four Enchanting Chapters

August 12 – “ The Art of Culinary Discovery & Craft Brew Experience ” will be hosted by chefs Agustin Ferrando Balbi and Joseph William Talbot at the resort’s Multi-Purpose Sala, with handcrafted pass-around bites and live stations inspired by island life, paired with Phuket’s finest craft beers.

– “ ” will be hosted by chefs Agustin Ferrando Balbi and Joseph William Talbot at the resort’s Multi-Purpose Sala, with handcrafted pass-around bites and live stations inspired by island life, paired with Phuket’s finest craft beers. August 13 – “ The Grand Banquet: Eight-Hand Dinner ” will be staged on the Beach Lawn, as chefs Agustin Ferrando Balbi, Arnaud Dunand Sauthier, Joseph William Talbot, and Sylvain Constans come together for an exceptional, wine-paired menu that showcases the essence of Phuket beneath the Andaman sky.

– “ ” will be staged on the Beach Lawn, as chefs Agustin Ferrando Balbi, Arnaud Dunand Sauthier, Joseph William Talbot, and Sylvain Constans come together for an exceptional, wine-paired menu that showcases the essence of Phuket beneath the Andaman sky. August 14 – “ Chefs at the Table: Six-Hand Dinner ” will see chefs Arnaud Dunand Sauthier, Joseph William Talbot, and Sylvain Constans present an elegant wine-paired menu at Veranda, balancing Alpine precision, Mediterranean warmth, and French artistry.

– “ ” will see chefs Arnaud Dunand Sauthier, Joseph William Talbot, and Sylvain Constans present an elegant wine-paired menu at Veranda, balancing Alpine precision, Mediterranean warmth, and French artistry. August 15 – “Chefs at the Table: Eight-Hand Culinary Journey” will be a celebration of refined Thai cuisine at Aiyara, as chefs Duangporn “Bo” Songvisava, Dylan Jones, Laongdao “Aong” Tohkhot, and Ratchanee “Kob” Nu-On honor the kingdom’s gastronomic heritage, with cocktail pairings by Jane Kaew-Yod.

Beyond the Table: Uncover Phuket’s Culture and Crafts

Alongside these four epicurean evenings, guests are invited to a series of experiences that will connect them with the authentic essence of the island. A Gin Distillery Tour and hands-on Gin Making Workshop, a Dye Textile Workshop rooted in local artisan techniques, and a sunset catamaran excursion along the Andaman coast will highlight the natural, cultural and culinary wonders of Phuket. Every celebration extends into the evening with a curated line-up of cocktail experiences, including a bar takeover by Bar Us and a special cocktail collaboration with The St. Regis Jakarta, bringing fresh energy and creative pairings to The Naka Island, Phuket.

The Ultimate “Experience Dining Package”

Finally, guests staying from August 12-15, 2026, can reserve the “Experience Dining Package”, which includes daily breakfast and a set dinner for two people, with each evening thoughtfully elevated to reflect the spirit of “Across The Table”.

To reserve your place at the “Luxury Dining Series“, please visit luxurydiningseries.com/phuket, and to book the “Experience Dining Package”, please click here.

For more information about The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket, please connect with us via these channels:

Email: naka.reservations@luxurycollection.com

Website: www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/pyxlc-the-naka-island-a-luxury-collection-resort-and-spa-phuket/overview

Facebook: www.facebook.com/thenakaisland

Hashtag: #TheLuxuryCollection #NakaIsland #Phuket

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