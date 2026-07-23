Trooly Raises Nearly $20M Seed and Launches AI Research Platform for 45-Minute In-Depth Interviews With Global Consumers

Powered by an intelligent follow-up engine, the AI-native platform reaches the depth of a senior research interview and opens its first public beta in North America.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Trooly today launched its AI-native user research platform and opened its first public beta in North America, backed by nearly US$20 million in seed funding.

The platform is built to do what most research tools won’t: hold a single, 45-minute in-depth interview with a consumer anywhere in the world and return with the kind of understanding a senior researcher would. It is anchored by an intelligent follow-up engine that decides each next question in real time based on what the person actually said — not a fixed script. The company frames its promise to customers in a single line: Make User’s Voice Matter.

Modern teams face a familiar tradeoff. Surveys are fast and large but thin — capturing what people clicked, rarely why. Traditional interviews go deep but are slow, costly, and hard to run across markets and languages. A wave of AI tools has tried to close the gap by running large volumes of short, survey-like sessions at speed.

Trooly takes the opposite approach. Rather than optimizing for the number of interviews, it optimizes for the depth of each one — the information density a 45-minute conversation can hold when the interviewer keeps asking the right next question. The new funding goes toward exactly that bet: continued R&D on the core product and its multimodal voice-agent technology, building out a global panel of interview participants, and expanding among globally scaling companies and high-stakes, decision-dense industries.

“Speed and volume aren’t the hard part of AI research anymore — depth is,” said Whisper Wang, Co-Founder and CEO of Trooly. “A great interview is not just a fast survey. It’s a real conversation where every answer earns a sharper next question. We built Trooly so any team, anywhere, can have that conversation with their customers — and find out what’s next before their competitors do.”

How It Works

Trooly runs as a four-step workflow that carries a single research question all the way to an executable insight — at roughly 20x the speed and one-tenth the cost of traditional research.

01 • Frame the Question — ~5 min — Work with the customer to define the research goal, turning a fuzzy business problem into a proposition that can actually be answered.

02 • Recruit With Precision — 2–4 days — Draw on a global participant pool of 180 million respondents across 6 continents and 30+ countries, screening across three dimensions: profile, behavior, and purchase context.

03 • Run the Interview — 45 min each — An AI interviewer, sharpened by a two-layer fast-and-slow reasoning model, asks deep follow-ups that illuminate the hidden purchase drivers and emotional triggers behind a customer’s final choice.

04 • Deliver the Report — always on — Straight from conversation to report, with interactive output that product, brand, and growth teams can act on directly.

Who It’s For

Because interviews run natively across markets and languages, Trooly serves companies expanding into new regions and global brands researching audiences across borders — without flying in a research team or rebuilding a study market by market. Teams use it wherever a multiple-choice answer isn’t enough:

Product teams — pressure-test a concept, diagnose why a feature stalls, or understand a workaround before committing a roadmap.

— pressure-test a concept, diagnose why a feature stalls, or understand a workaround before committing a roadmap. User research teams — run deep qualitative studies at a fraction of the usual timeline, and reach participants in markets they couldn’t previously staff.

— run deep qualitative studies at a fraction of the usual timeline, and reach participants in markets they couldn’t previously staff. Growth and marketing teams — learn why a message lands or misses, and hear positioning in customers’ own words.

— learn why a message lands or misses, and hear positioning in customers’ own words. Founders and strategy teams — enter a new market or category with the depth of a senior researcher’s read, not a survey’s surface.

What Customers Say

Trooly is already trusted by some of the most innovative companies in the world.

More than 400 teams across gaming, consumer goods, manufacturing, and lifestyle apps use the platform to sharpen their product, brand, and growth decisions.

“User research used to be our slowest input — 60+ days from brief to insight. With Trooly, the same depth arrives in 2–3 days, and the emotional texture of what customers say still comes through intact. For a consumer brand that lives or dies by listening, that’s a structural advantage — the closest thing we have to hearing our customers in real time.” — Glen, CEO & Executive Director, Beetles

“We first heard about Trooly through a press article. As a user research team, we were skeptical at first, so we ran a side-by-side test against human-led research. It quickly became our go-to for qualitative work — and the more we used it, the more it surprised us. It breaks the efficiency ceiling of traditional research without losing the personal touch of real conversation. I’m especially fond of ‘talk to transcripts,’ which makes unstructured data remarkably easy to work with. Trooly is a young, sharp team, and it’s gratifying to see our product suggestions shipped one by one.” — Tao, Head of Strategy, Halara

Trooly’s public beta is open to research, product, and growth teams in North America today, with global availability rolling out from [trooly.ai].

About Trooly

Trooly is an AI-native user research platform that conducts 45-minute in-depth interviews with consumers around the world, powered by an intelligent follow-up engine that adapts to each conversation in real time. Trooly helps product, research, and growth teams reach the depth of a senior research interview at a fraction of the time and cost — so they can Ask, Find what’s next. Learn more at [trooly.ai].