Authorities, Soldiers Mobilize to Aid Flood Victims Across Laos

Authorities and soldiers have been deployed to assist flood victims in several provinces, including Vientiane, Xayabouly, Xieng Khouang, and Luang Prabang as heavy rainfall continues to trigger widespread flooding.

In Vientiane Province, more than 100 soldiers have been mobilized to help residents move appliances and livestock to higher ground in multiple flood-hit villages. Relief efforts are ongoing as water levels remain high and further rain is anticipated.

On 23 July in Xayabouly, the provincial deputy governor, along with relevant officials, visited affected areas to assist residents in relocating belongings and urged communities to remain vigilant as water levels may rise further.

On the same day, the Governor of Xieng Khouang and relevant authorities inspected damaged areas and advised residents to stay alert to ensure their safety as the situation evolves.

Meanwhile, in Luang Prabang, 35 officials were dispatched to support 10 flood-affected villages.

They helped residents move essential items to safer ground and, in areas where water has receded, assisted in clean-up operations and damage assessment.

Initial reports indicate 135 houses were severely damaged, three homes were completely destroyed, 37 hectares of productive land were affected, and livestock losses were reported.

With rainfall expected to continue, authorities are urging residents to remain alert and closely follow weather forecasts.

Officials are stepping up efforts to provide relief and help those affected recover promptly.