Autohome Inc. Announces 2025 Q2 Earnings: AI-Driven Product Upgrades and Breakthroughs in Global Expansion

HONG KONG, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) (“Autohome” or the “Company”), the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. The Company reported total revenue of RMB1,758.1 million for the second quarter, with adjusted net income attributable to Autohome reaching RMB475.7 million. Notably, the revenue of online marketplace and others increased by 20.5% year-on-year.

Mr. Yang Song, Chief Executive Officer of Autohome, stated that in the first half of 2025, the Company continued to advance its O2O strategy, accelerate AI-driven product innovation, optimize user decision-making efficiency, and help clients reduce costs while improving efficiency. Looking ahead, the Company will continue to expand AI applications across its products and services, deepen its one-stop O2O automotive ecosystem, and closely align with the transformative waves of electrification, intelligence, and globalization in the industry, further driving the transformation of the automotive consumption experience.

Business Highlights for the Period:

Autohome has been accelerating the development of its one-stop O2O automotive ecosystem for NEVs, leveraging technology to redefine the consumer experience. By the end of June, the total number of Autohome Space stores and satellite stores has exceeded 200, continuously expanding the service coverage and reaching a broader consumer base.

On digitalization, Autohome has adopted a development strategy centered on “data + technology” as the core development driver. It integrates proprietary data resources and industry analysis models to upgrade and launch five major digital intelligence product lines, including AI Marketing Brain, AI Customer Acquisition, AI Leads Master, AI Sales Champion and AI Vehicle Inspector , delivering a comprehensive set of intelligent solutions that effectively drives improvements in customer business efficiency.

and , delivering a comprehensive set of intelligent solutions that effectively drives improvements in customer business efficiency. Autohome continues to strengthen its content ecosystem and accelerate globalization. According to QuestMobile , its average mobile DAUs reached 75.74 million in June 2025 , up by 11.5% from the same period last year. Notably, in late June, the Company officially launched the international version of its Autohome website, featuring over 1,900 vehicle models from 52 Chinese automobile brands going global, marking a crucial step forward in its international business expansion.

, its average mobile DAUs reached 75.74 million in , up by 11.5% from the same period last year. Notably, in late June, the Company officially launched the international version of its Autohome website, featuring over 1,900 vehicle models from 52 Chinese automobile brands going global, marking a crucial step forward in its international business expansion. In the used car business, Autohome officially launched its Flagship Certified Used Car section in late June. The section features a curated selection of top-tier brands for cooperation and ensures vehicle condition is safe and transparent while providing reliable after-sales support. At present, the first group of dealers has already successfully joined the platform.

Autohome continues to promote multi-platform and multi-scenario collaborations. In May, the Company formed a strategic partnership with Alipay to launch dedicated car viewing and selection service for Alipay users and certified car owners, including a special subsidy section to serve trade-ins and potential car buyers.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM; HKEX: 2518) is the leading online destination for automobile consumers in China. According to QuestMobile, in June 2025, the average mobile DAUs reached 75.74 million with an increase of 11.5% year-over-year. Its mission is to engage, educate and inform consumers about everything auto. Autohome provides occupationally generated content, professionally generated content, user-generated content, and AI-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library, and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle. The ability to reach a large and engaged user base of automobile consumers has made Autohome a preferred platform for automakers and dealers to conduct their advertising campaigns. Further, the Company’s dealer subscription and advertising services allow dealers to market their inventory and services through Autohome’s platform, extending the reach of their physical showrooms to potentially millions of internet users in China and generating sales leads for them. The Company offers sales leads, data analysis, and marketing services to assist automakers and dealers with improving their efficiency and facilitating transactions. Autohome operates its “Autohome Mall,” a full-service online transaction platform, to facilitate transactions for automakers and dealers. Further, through its websites and mobile applications, it also provides other value-added services, including auto financing, auto insurance, used car transactions, and aftermarket services.

