REVEALING STUDY HAS REJUVANT LEADING THE LONGEVITY PACK

Renowned Longevity Researcher Reveals Highlights of New Study to NBJ Conference Guests

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dr. Brian Kennedy, one of the world’s leading Longevity researchers, gave a keynote presentation at the Nutritional Business Journal’s annual CEO conference in Palos Verdes CA last week. Dr. Kennedy previewed highlights from his team’s use of advanced AI driven statistics to analyze the data from a large longevity study of 4,260 health enthusiast subjects who purchased at least one saliva based DNA epigenetic test between 2020 and 2025. The subjects declared they had tried nearly 900 different longevity products, supplements, and drugs in an attempt to reduce their biological age.

Using cross-sectional models adjusted for age, sex, smoking, health status and additional covariates, the study results showed that only Rejuvant, a branded, slow-release calcium-alpha-ketoglutarate (CaAKG) supplement developed by Ponce De Leon Health, was directly associated with a lower biologic age. The Age Delta (Biological Age – Chronological Age) was 5.74 years, which was statistically significant.

The data analysis also showed that there were no significant benefits shown for any of the other products, compounds, and drugs, including those commonly taken by longevity enthusiasts, such as NAD boosters (nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN), nicotinamide riboside (NR)), carotenoids, metformin, and all other forms of CaAKG and AKG.

Dr. Kennedy commented, “I have been taking CaAKG via Rejuvant for years, and this retrospective study reinforces what I have already experienced with my own personal use. Deviations in biological age compared to chronological age have been shown to predict future mortality and adverse health outcomes in recent human trials, making this study timely and important for the benefit of both health conscious individuals and the general population.”

Dr. Brian Kennedy is currently a distinguished professor in biochemistry and physiology at the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine in the National University of Singapore. His research team’s longevity study has been submitted for publication in a peer reviewed scientific journal in 2025.