Xiaomi POP Run Debuts First Half-Marathon

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Between July 12 and July 27, the 2025 Global Xiaomi POP Run was held across Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam, attracting over 4,200 enthusiastic runners. The event also marked Xiaomi’s first-ever half-marathon races in Malaysia and Vietnam.

Launched in 2018, Xiaomi POP Run is a fun and engaging running event designed to encourage Xiaomi Fans and fitness enthusiasts to take part in exercise through an accessible and highly interactive experience. The event aims to promote an active lifestyle and celebrate the joy that technology and sport can bring together.

During the run, participants also had the opportunity to try out the newly launched Xiaomi Smart Band 10 — a practical, everyday health and fitness device — and experience its powerful features first-hand.

The event featured Google Gemini and dedicated energy stations for essential supplies and an on-site experience booth with interactive product experiences and demonstrations. These activations attracted many participants interested in exploring how Gemini could assist in daily life and tasks.

This year, Xiaomi POP Run will take place in 16 markets across Asia, Latin America, and Europe, with more than 30,000 participants expected, bringing the concept of healthy living, happiness, and innovation to more people.

