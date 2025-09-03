Vientiane Prepares for BRT Launch with New Parking Rules

Vientiane authorities implemented new no-parking regulations along sections of the capital’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor ahead of its September debut.

No-parking rules are now in effect along Nongbone Road, from the French Embassy-Mahosot Hospital intersection to the three-way junction in front of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, near the Vientiane Cabinet Office.

To accommodate commuters and nearby businesses, the Vientiane Department of Public Works and Transport advised on 29 August that motorists use designated car parks at Khuadin Market, Talatsao (Morning Market), and other authorized parking areas.

Officials say this marks the first phase of broader enforcement, with further no-parking zones to be introduced gradually along the corridor.

The BRT system is scheduled for partial operations in early September 2025, with a three-month free trial period. Although initially announced for late August, Mayor Athsaphangthong Siphandone confirmed in July that additional preparations were needed before the launch.

The Vientiane Department of Public Works and Transport has not responded to The Laotian Times’ request for clarification, and has yet to confirm an official launch date.

The system will feature 12-meter electric air-conditioned express buses, each with 40 seats, operating on dedicated lanes to ensure speed and safety. Of the 55 buses ordered, 28 arrived in Laos in November 2024, with the remainder expected soon.

Services will run daily from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm, fully integrated with the city’s existing bus network.

The BRT line includes six major stations: Chao Fa Ngum Park, Inpeng Temple, Morning Market (Vientiane Bus Station), Patuxay, Phonekheng, and the National University of Laos. By using exclusive lanes, the system aims to cut travel times, ease congestion, and provide a cleaner alternative to the city’s outdated bus fleet.

Construction began in mid-2024, with full operations targeted for early 2026.