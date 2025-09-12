Global Times: China a key contributor to global growth and stability

BEIJING, Sept. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Amid a century of profound changes, China, standing at a crossroads faced by the world, always fosters certainty, opportunity, and future-oriented growth through its high-quality development.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has noted that “Chinese modernization naturally calls for high-quality development by overcoming economic challenges and making steady progress. Its immutable goal is to deliver a better life to the whole of more than 1.4 billion Chinese people. For the world, this means a broader market and unprecedented cooperation opportunities. It will also instill strong impetus in the global modernization endeavor,” according to the Xinhua News Agency.

In the first half of 2025, as global economic development faced multiple challenges, China achieved an impressive GDP growth rate of 5.3 percent, solidifying its role as a major contributor to global economic growth and becoming a stabilizing anchor for the world.

On July 29, the International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook raised its forecast for China’s 2025 economic growth from 4.0 percent to 4.8 percent, citing China’s stellar economic performance in the first half of the year.

From the China International Import Expo (CIIE) and the China International Fair for Trade in Services to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and from green renewable energy contributor to expanding e-commerce partnerships with 36 countries, China continues to inject positive momentum into a turbulent world.

Supply chain stabilizer

China’s strong supply capability makes it a major player and the cornerstone of global supply chain. In the first eight months of 2025, China’s goods trade grew steadily, with total imports and exports reaching 29.57 trillion yuan ($4.15 trillion), with exports rising 6.9 percent to 17.61 trillion yuan.

Foreign media outlets have noted China’s manufacturing and its export system’s considerable scale and adaptability in navigating trade frictions.

China’s supply chain stability helps back up global material and commodity flows. Despite global disruptions, China meets international demand with high-quality goods supply, becoming a reliable and dynamic part of global trade.

This reliability is based on three major aspects – diverse market scale, comprehensive industrial chain and continuous technological innovation.

China strengthens global trade ties through diversified partnerships. The country’s trade with ASEAN, its top partner, increased by 9.7 percent in the first eight months of this year, while that with BRI partner countries grew by 5.4 percent. This network fosters global flows of goods and deeper cooperation.

With a manufacturing value-added share of about 30 percent globally, China’s complete industrial system enables rapid responses to global market needs.

Recently, an American businessman, also a Canton Fair regular participant, noted, “From the blueprint to providing a sample, Chinese factories would deliver within 72 hours; and from Guangdong Province to US store shelves, it’s about one month.” This illustrates China’s efficiency.

China leads in green, digital, and intelligent technologies, which helps drive overall industrial upgrading in the world. Tailored solutions like solar-powered phones for power-scarce places and durable engines for desert climates assist to transform renewable energy access.

Giant market shared

China’s vast domestic market and its opening-up policy always help create global opportunities.

The CIIE exemplifies China’s commitment to sharing its market with the world. By July 25, with 100 days until the 8th CIIE, more than 40 global corporations had already registered for the 9th session held in Shanghai.

How does the Chinese market offer new opportunities for global economic development?

First, its massive market scale. China, the world’s second-largest consumer and import market, recorded 28.42 trillion yuan in total size in 2024, up 4.8 percent year on year, while total imports reached more than 20 trillion yuan.

Second, its ever-growing consumer base. China’s large middle-income group drives consumption of all kinds of goods and services, from youth trends to the silver economy. Service sectors like tourism and health care, plus digital consumption and blind box trends, fuel growth.

Third, its open policies. Initiatives such as import promotion demonstration zones and recurring events like the CIIE to bring more global goods and services into China. Measures including the 2025 Action Plan for Stabilizing Foreign Investment, the removal of all manufacturing entry restrictions for foreign-funded enterprises, and 155 pilot programs to expand opening-up in services have further enhanced openness. In the first half of 2025, 30,014 new foreign-funded enterprises were set up in China, up by 11.7 percent.

These developments show that China was, is, and will remain an ideal, safe, and promising destination for foreign investment.

Innovative cooperation models

China is offering a new paradigm for global development through providing cooperation solutions and models.

And, China always advocates resolving differences through dialogue.

On July 28-29, China and the US held trade talks in Stockholm, with candid, constructive discussions on trade and macroeconomic policy. On August 12, China and the US decided to extend the suspension of 24 percent reciprocal tariffs for 90 days.

From China-US high-level meeting on economic and trade affairs in Geneva in May, to the first meeting of the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism in London in June, and to July’s trade talks in Stockholm, the path of resolving economic and trade issues through dialogue and negotiation has become increasingly clear.

And, China prioritizes cooperation over confrontation.

The BRI, as exemplified by China-Central Asia ties, helps promote shared prosperity among the partner economies. In 2025, China and Central Asia signed a permanent friendship treaty, marking a milestone in regional diplomacy. The BRI and Global Development Initiative drive inclusive globalization, benefiting Africa, Europe and beyond.

China’s Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative, and the Global Governance Initiative form a framework for a shared future, addressing global challenges through unity.

China’s actions show it is a proactive force for propelling global development. By advancing high-level opening-up and sharing its market, China offers great opportunities, adding certainty into global growth.