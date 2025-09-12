KingSmith Celebrates 10 Years of Innovation with Global “One Endless Journey” Campaign

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — KingSmith, a leader in compact, space-saving fitness technology, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with the launch of “One Endless Journey”, a global campaign honoring a decade of innovation and encouraging people to take the first step toward healthier, more active living.



One Endless Journey

Running throughout September, the campaign includes a new TV commercial, exclusive anniversary discounts on top products, and a dedicated online message wall where users can share their personal fitness stories. Together, these efforts spotlight how small, consistent actions can lead to lasting transformation.

“For ten years, our mission has been to make exercising at home easier and smarter,” said Nick, Vice President at KingSmith. “With ‘One Endless Journey,’ we’re celebrating the progress our community has made and inspiring more people to start their own paths to wellness.”

Real Stories. Real Steps.

The heart of “One Endless Journey” is progress made step by step. In the campaign’s TV commercial, fitness expert Annie Cooper reminds viewers, “It doesn’t need to be all at once.” This message reflects KingSmith’s mission to empower people to build sustainable, healthy habits that lead to lasting strength and confidence.

A Decade of Innovation

Founded in 2015, KingSmith revolutionized home workouts with its award-winning WalkingPad® treadmill, a foldable design that fit seamlessly into modern living spaces. Since then, the company has expanded its line to include rowers, bikes, and compact strength equipment, now serving millions of users across more than 80 countries.

Anniversary Product Highlights

To mark the milestone, KingSmith is offering special savings on its top products designed for U.S. homes:

X21 Treadmill – Premium treadmill with Vertical Fold technology, top speeds of 7.5 mph, SpeedDial knob, and NFC connectivity for seamless tracking via the KS Fit app.

WM10 Rower – Combines the natural feel of water resistance with 32 levels of magnetic resistance for a dynamic, full-body workout. Its TriFold frame folds to one-third of its full size for easy storage.

W1B Foldable Exercise Bike – Eight resistance levels and a SafeStop button for added safety. Its foldable, electricity-free design makes it ideal for compact home spaces.

A Call to Move

More than a celebration, “One Endless Journey” invites people to take that first step, however small, and make fitness part of everyday life.

To explore anniversary deals, share a story, or watch the campaign video, visit: https://www.kingsmithfitness.com/ks-10/?country=us.

About KingSmith

KingSmith is a global leader in compact fitness technology and the creator of the award-winning WalkingPad treadmill. With over 260 patents, KingSmith continues to innovate with smarter, space-efficient, and sustainable solutions that help people stay active and balanced in everyday life.

For more information, visit https://www.walkingpad.com.