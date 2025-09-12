Lao Language to Be Integrated into New AI System for Greater Fluency

Laos is making a significant leap in digital development with the launch of its first large-scale Artificial Intelligence (AI) system. The initiative aims to improve digital processing of the Lao language while promoting innovation in artificial intelligence and technology.

On 9 September, the Faculty of Natural Sciences at the National University of Laos signed a Memorandum of Agreement with SX Group to jointly research and develop a Lao Large Language Model.

The project also includes the creation of the Lao Corpus, a comprehensive and standardized database of the Lao language.

The AI model will enable more accurate understanding and processing of Lao, while the Lao Corpus will serve as the essential data source for training the system.

Together, they will support the development of cutting-edge language technologies that reflect the latest advancements in AI.

The collaboration also aims to strengthen national capacity by building technical expertise and fostering innovation. The partnership also includes shared access to hardware, software, and databases, along with joint research, expert exchanges, and training programs for students. These efforts aim to enhance Laos’s AI capabilities while aligning with international standards.

In a similar development on the same day, the Ministry of Technology and Communications signed an agreement to improve digital skills among civil servants from 2025 to 2029.

The initiative, supported by USD 9.9 million in funding from the Korea International Cooperation Agency, will establish a Digital Human Resources Development Center to improve governance and public service delivery.

As part of a broader digital transformation, Laos will also launch a nationwide Digital ID card in October.

The card will store personal data, support e-government services, and function as a secure travel document with advanced biometric features for both domestic and international use.

These initiatives are central to Laos’s Digital Economy Strategy 2030. Digital economy currently contributes 3 percent of the country’s GDP, a figure projected to rise to 7 percent by 2030 and 10 percent by 2040.