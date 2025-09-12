MicroCloud Hologram Inc. Studies Quantum Oscillations: The “Precision Measurement Code” in Superconducting Quantum Systems

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO), (“HOLO” or the “Company”), is a technology service provider. Because traditional quantum estimation methods often struggle to capture accurate parameter information, how to achieve high-precision estimation in such a dynamic oscillation environment became the core goal of the study. They conducted in-depth research on this issue, focusing on a system of two different superconducting qubits coupled by a fixed capacitor, and explored a technical pathway to achieve high-precision estimation even in the presence of quantum oscillations, providing important references for quantum circuit design and the development of quantum metrology.

To achieve high-precision quantum parameter estimation, HOLO innovatively introduced Quantum Fisher Information (QFI) and Hilbert-Schmidt Speed (HSS) as core analytical tools, proposing a complete quantum estimation technology framework. Quantum Fisher Information, as the gold standard in quantum metrology, can quantify the theoretical limit of precision for parameter estimation, with its numerical value directly corresponding to the lower bound of the minimum estimation error for the parameter. Meanwhile, Hilbert-Schmidt Speed, from the geometric perspective of the quantum state space, describes the “speed level” of quantum states with respect to the parameter to be estimated, providing a new perspective for parameter estimation in dynamically evolving systems. In systems with quantum oscillations, QFI can capture the redundant parameter information contained in the quantum state during the oscillation process, while HSS effectively characterizes the dynamic sensitivity of quantum state evolution in an oscillating environment. The combination of the two forms a complementary estimation tool, providing theoretical support for overcoming oscillation interference.

Specifically, HOLO systematically analyzed the impact of Josephson junction arrangements on quantum estimation performance through a combination of numerical simulations and theoretical derivations. The study found that the series and parallel structures of Josephson junctions lead to differences in the equivalent inductance and capacitance of qubits, which in turn affect the system’s transition frequency and the range of detuning control. When Josephson junctions are arranged asymmetrically, the quantum oscillation frequency of the system exhibits richer modulation characteristics. Although this characteristic increases the complexity of state evolution, it also provides more information dimensions for QFI and HSS—by selecting an appropriate evolution time window, QFI can exhibit local peaks within the oscillation period, while HSS can reach its maximum at specific phases of the oscillation. The synergistic effect of the two enables the extraction of high-precision parameter information even in a continuously oscillating environment.

Josephson Parametric Amplifiers (JPAs), as key devices for amplifying weak signals in quantum circuits, have performance that directly depends on the parameter design of superconducting quantum systems, and HOLO’s research results provide important guidance for JPA optimization. The core working principle of JPAs is to utilize the nonlinear inductance of Josephson junctions to achieve parametric amplification, with their gain, bandwidth, and noise performance closely related to parameters such as the system’s detuning and coupling strength. By quantitatively evaluating these parameters using QFI and HSS, the optimal operating condition of JPAs can be precisely identified: when the system’s detuning is within a specific range, even in the presence of quantum oscillations, QFI can maintain a high value, indicating that high-precision estimation of the amplifier’s key parameters can be achieved at this point, thereby guiding the structural optimization of JPAs and enhancing their performance in quantum signal detection.

HOLO constructed a superconducting qubit simulation model to simulate the quantum oscillation behavior of the system under different Josephson junction arrangements and calculated the corresponding QFI and HSS values. The results show that in cases of large quantum oscillation amplitudes, by optimizing the measurement timing and parameter control strategies, the peak value of QFI can be improved by more than 30%, and HSS also exhibits a significant enhancement in sensitivity. This indicates that quantum estimation precision can indeed be effectively improved in an oscillating environment. This result challenges the traditional notion that “quantum oscillations inevitably lead to a decrease in estimation precision,” opening new directions for the application of quantum metrology in dynamic systems, particularly providing significant reference value for the design of devices such as quantum sensors and quantum gyroscopes that need to operate in complex quantum environments.

HOLO’s research not only successfully addressed the challenge of parameter estimation in the presence of quantum oscillations in superconducting quantum systems but also proposed a theoretical framework for estimation in dynamic quantum systems through the innovative application of Quantum Fisher Information and Hilbert-Schmidt Speed. As quantum technology continues to advance, the technical pathway proposed in this study is expected to find applications in a broader range of quantum systems, laying a solid foundation for high-precision quantum measurement and quantum information processing.

