HONG KONG, Sept. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Casa means “home” in Italian, and “Dream Casa Love Casa” means “everyone dreams and strives to create the image of their desired and beloved home”. Casablanca adhering to the design philosophy of “fashion, creativity, and functionality”, we have been creating European style home decor for everyone with our unique Italian art style for over thirty years. At the beginning of the brand’s establishment, the warmth of “home” and the longing for quality of life were integrated into every product. Nowadays, Casablanca It has become a leading enterprise in the home textile industry, not only creating high-quality sleep experiences for consumers, but also committed to caring for the sleep well-being of the public.

This September, the Casablanca Group will grandly launch the “30+ Anniversary Celebration – “Crafting Happiness with Artistry” campaign, featuring the paisley pattern and unique Italian art style of Toscana 1200 Threads Long-staple Cotton Series and the new CASA-V 7A bedding series as the main highlights. A pop-up store celebrating the 32nd anniversary will also be opened in shopping malls, along with a series of stories recognizing the correct thread count that the Casablanca Group will share on social media, as a way to give back to the public for their continued support of the Casablanca Group, working together to extend dreams with love.

Toscana 1200 Threads Long-staple Cotton Series: “Vine Time” (TF291)

CASA-V 7A Antibacterial and Antimicrobial Mechanism of Far-Infrared Bedding: 1800 Threads Pearl Silk Jacquard Series (AB)

As the brand’s best-selling series, Casablanca proudly presents the new printed pattern Toscana 1200 Threads Long-staple Cotton Series, designed to fill your bedroom with a sense of happiness. For over thirty years, Casablanca has insisted on an artistic design direction, utilizing high thread counts of pure cotton to create the most comfortable bedding products.

The newly launched “Vine Time” (TF291) is the featured product of this year’s “30+ Anniversary Celebration – Crafting Happiness with Artistry. Its design inspiration comes from the paisley pattern, combined with peach blossoms and branches, utilizing gradient design techniques to create bedding that blends traditional charm with modern fashion. The paisley symbolizes beauty, sweetness of emotions, and love for life, embodying a sense of happiness. The light-colored background outlines the delicate floral patterns, adding a touch of elegance to the overall aesthetic. Made from long-staple cotton, known as “Premium of Cotton,” it boasts a natural luster and extraordinary softness, allowing users to fully indulge in the high-quality experience of artistic fashion in their sleep.

“Pearl Silk” is another classic product series from Casablanca, featuring a fabric that is smooth and lustrous like real silk, presenting a captivating sheen. It is delicately soft with an excellent skin-friendly touch.Combining the “soft and lightweight” quality of Tencel with the “sensory smooth, jacquard weaving, alluring luster, anti-static, and non-irritating” characteristics of cotton, this bedding offers a refreshing experience in summer and warmth in winter, suitable for all seasons.

Nothing less than the natural silk, the CASA-V 1800 Threads Pearl Silk Series offers the wonderfully softness and comfort to touch with, while also creates extra brightness and luster on the fabric. By the added CASA-V 7 strong 7A functions of 7A Antibacterial Technology, Anti-Aromatic amines, Anti-Mite, Anti-Odor, Anti-Fungal, Anti-Virus, and Thermostatic Fiber, Textiles produced with this technology exhibit remarkable antibacterial and antimicrobial effects. After 150 washes, the antibacterial rate still reaches 88-98%, meeting the high standards of T/GDBX056-2022 AAAAAAA grade. It is the best choice for a luxurious sleep experience.

HD Photo download:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/16SMKYjpRo3KRDxCa6FO2KdQgejeHg9XS?usp=sharing

Annual Brand Promotional Video Streaming on Major Platforms

As a leader in the bedding industry and a trusted Hong Kong brand for over thirty years, Casablanca is dedicated to providing the highest quality and healthiest sleep products. Focusing on innovation and excellence, the launch of CASA–V 5A in 2015 defined a new standard for antibacterial bedding, demonstrating the brand’s relentless efforts in improving sleep hygiene and comfort. With the TVC production is the first fully AI-produced advertisement in Hong Kong’s home textile industry, and it will be broadcast simultaneously on television and other media, the 7A bedding series continues this legacy, offering advanced antibacterial functions, long-lasting protection, and unparalleled comfort, creating a safe and worry-free sleeping experience.

CASA-V 7A series TVC:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dsAgMLadr40&pp=ygUXY2FzYWJsYW5jYSDljaHmkpLlpKnlrIzSBwkJsgkBhyohjO8%3D

CASABLANCA 20 Concept Stores

https://shop.casablanca.com.hk/pages/storelocator

Promotion Period: 2025/09/12 – 2025/11/03

Available for purchase at Casablanca eShop, specialty stores, and department stores.

Introduction of Casablanca

Casablanca-home Group was officially established in Hong Kong in 1993. It is a home textile brand group that integrates design, production, and sales. It was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on November 23, 2012, under the name Kasa Tianjiao Group Limited (registered in the Cayman Islands). The group is headquartered in Hong Kong and adheres to the design concept of “fashion, creativity, and functionality”. It has been committed to researching and promoting healthy sleep and mainly operates its three major brands, Casablanca, Casa Calvin, and CASA-V. With a unique Italian art style, it creates European style homes for everyone.

